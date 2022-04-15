County officials fear glitch may prevent locking down the courthouse in an emergency

Earlier this year, officials at the Yellowstone County Courthouse discovered a glitch in their security system that sometimes left them without the ability to manually lock down the building.

"It's unnerving," said Tim Kaczmarek, facilities superintendent for Yellowstone County.

The automated security system, which monitors and locks doors throughout the building, including the courthouse entrances and exits, periodically reboots itself.

When it reboots, a glitch in the programming shuts down manual control of the system, leaving security officials at the courthouse without the ability to lock down the building during an emergency.

And while that's problematic for courthouse security, the issue is compounded by the fact they have no one locally to call for help when the glitch occurs, said Kaczmarek. The local company that designed and installed the courthouse security system is no longer locally owned.

Instead, a service call from the county is answered by someone out of state. It can be a few days before the county gets a response, he said.

Billings-based Kenco Security was the original designer and vendor of the county's security system. A few years ago, Kenco was bought out by the Ogden, Utah-based Mountain Alarm, which itself was bought out by Pye-Barker Fire & Security in Atlanta in December.

"Since the sale it's been rough," Yellowstone County Undersheriff Sam Bofto told county commissioners last week.

The county sheriff's office and jail also use a Kenco security system but they've not had the same glitches as the courthouse. Bofto's concern is the response time from the security company should the sheriff's office or jail experience some kind of future technical issue with the system.

"The biggest issue is when we have a glitch what is the response time to it," Kaczmarek said.

In the past when an issue arose, building officials at the courthouse would call Kenco. One of Kenco's technicians then would either come over or, while on the phone, walk courthouse officials through what do oftentimes describing exactly where to go and what to look for.

"They did the instillation," said Kaczmarek. "They knew the building inside and out."

The county now is weighing whether it needs to switch to a security service that will guarantee a quicker response in the event of an IT glitch or system failure.

The uncertainty of when that response comes is what makes Kaczmarek uncomfortable. Billings is a bigger city now than it was a couple decades ago and it's starting to see more big city problems, he said. Violence erupting at the courthouse or some other event that would necessitate an emergency response is not out of the realm of possibilities.

"It's kind of alarming," he said, acknowledging the pun. "As big as we are and what we're dealing with, we need to be more prioritized on their list."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.