County officials ponder private management of MetraPark

As Yellowstone County officials continue planning for a major expansion of MetraPark, adding facilities like an outdoor amphitheater and smaller performance hall, they’re also considering how the public facilities will be managed.
At the same time the county is seeking a replacement for Metra’s retiring General Manager Bill Dutcher, officials are also researching public facilities elsewhere in the West that are privately managed.
“We’re going down both routes, looking at hiring a new manager and exploring the pros and cons of private management,” Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones said Thursday.
Currently, MetraPark is managed by county employees, along with an advisory board and the Commission. If MetraPark did move to private management, that could include existing managers, Jones said.
Jones has researched privately-run public facilities in Nampa, Idaho and Casper, Wyoming. In the case of Nampa, private management was able to generate new revenue streams that helped to close a financial gap that may otherwise have had to be closed by taxpayers.
“The timing is good to look at all the possibilities,” Jones said. “We’re looking for a new manager at Metra, and we’re looking at what it would take to manage a larger facility.”
Much of the current MetraPark campus includes the 12,000-seat First Interstate Arena, originally built in 1975, an exposition and convention center, and acres of asphalt where the county hosts the annual MontanaFair.
In September, MetraPark officials announced a partnership with Oak View Group Facilities, a venue management and event programming company based in Los Angeles to increase the number of events hosted in the arena.
The county’s MetraPark Vision 2025 increases the number of venues on campus. Several iterations of the master plan are being considered simultaneously, guided by public input. The hope is not only for a bigger, better MetraPark that could attract more events, but that the new development could also spur development in the nearby industrial area.
A renovated MetraPark could attract new hotel and restaurant development to the North Side, connected by pedestrian bridges and perhaps even a light rail shuttle downtown.
The upgrades to MetraPark could be funded by a voter-approved mill levy or bond.
To help officials create a master plan, the county has hired Kinetic Marketing & Creative in Billings to conduct research and gather input from community meetings. Dana Pulis, principal at Kinetic, said there seems to be a consensus in recommending MetraPark do what it can to bring in bigger, better and more frequent events.
“That would also have to pencil out financially,” Pulis said. “You have to balance the community’s desires with the county’s fiscal obligations to taxpayers.”
A bigger operation would require more management. “Whether bringing in an experienced, professional, private management firm helps with that, or whether it can be done in a different way are options that deserve to be explored,” Pulis said.
One caution would be to ensure that in looking at privately-run public facilities, officials “are comparing apples to apples,” said Tim Goodridge, assistant general manager at MetraPark.
“Metra is unique in that we have one management team. The arena, the exhibition halls, the barns and the fair are all managed by the same staff,” he said. "There probably aren't many privately-run facilities that have all of those."
He agrees the timing is good to explore how the expanded MetraPark may be managed. “We looked at all the sexy bits of the master plan, the bricks and mortar, the new buildings and facilities and all the fun stuff. But we also have a fiduciary responsibility to look at the soft side of the plan, the staff who will run it.”