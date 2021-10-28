County officials ponder private management of MetraPark

As Yellowstone County officials continue planning for a major expansion of MetraPark, adding facilities like an outdoor amphitheater and smaller performance hall, they’re also considering how the public facilities will be managed.

At the same time the county is seeking a replacement for Metra’s retiring General Manager Bill Dutcher, officials are also researching public facilities elsewhere in the West that are privately managed.

“We’re going down both routes, looking at hiring a new manager and exploring the pros and cons of private management,” Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones said Thursday.

Currently, MetraPark is managed by county employees, along with an advisory board and the Commission. If MetraPark did move to private management, that could include existing managers, Jones said.

Jones has researched privately-run public facilities in Nampa, Idaho and Casper, Wyoming. In the case of Nampa, private management was able to generate new revenue streams that helped to close a financial gap that may otherwise have had to be closed by taxpayers.

“The timing is good to look at all the possibilities,” Jones said. “We’re looking for a new manager at Metra, and we’re looking at what it would take to manage a larger facility.”