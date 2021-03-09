County partners with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to help with lost pets

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has become the home for stray and abandoned pets picked up by Yellowstone County animal control.

The county's animal control service is run through the sheriff's office and has one animal control officer. In the past, veterinarians in the county contracted with the sheriff's office to shelter animals picked up by the control officer.

When the last contract expired earlier this year, the county went out to bid for a new veterinarian clinic and Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter decided to apply.

"We thought, 'We could handle that responsibility,' " said Tiffany Smith, outreach coordinator for the shelter. "And here we are."

The county awarded Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter the new contract and it will now house all the animals county animal control picks up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter already contracts with the City of Billings for its stray and abandoned pets. By adding the county's animal control services, YVAS will house all animals picked up by the two agencies.

"Hopefully this new system will be more streamlined," Smith said.