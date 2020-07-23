County says demolition of MetraPark Grandstands should go forward

The MetraPark Grandstands should come down and the injunction filed by the Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition last week to stop demolition has no merit, argued the Yellowstone County Commissioners in its response to the coalition's filing in Yellowstone County District Court.
The injunction has landed with District Court Judge Rod Souza, who has yet to make a ruling. The grandstands are scheduled to be demolished this month.
The Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition argued in its suit that the MetraPark Grandstands have historical and community value, and that the commissioners acted too quickly in their decision to tear them down.
In its response, the county has argued the decision to demolish the grandstands was made with plenty of public input and was a point of discussion for more than a year at Yellowstone County Commissioners board meetings.
"Indeed, the BOCC (board of county commissioners) followed all proper legal processes and procedures in making its decision," the county wrote in its response. "The BOCC's process was properly noticed, the public had significant opportunity for input and comment, and the decision was made following all obligations appurtenant to the commissioners."
The county points out in its response that Dan Fuchs, who leads the Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition, was a participant in some of these meetings and spoke on the issue.
In terms of the historical value of the grandstands, the county argued that it has no obligation to list the structure with the National Registry of Historic Places.
"In light of the structural issues of the building, the BOCC's decision not to pursue historical registry ... was based on its thorough analysis of the facts before it," the county wrote in its response.
Finally, the county argued that its draft master plan for future redevelopment of MetraPark, which included various options for the replacement of the grandstands, means that eventually the structure could be replaced.
The county plans to spend the next year gathering feedback from county residents and business leaders on what options they want for MetraPark as it produces a final draft for the fairground's redevelopment.
"To the extent (the) plaintiff wishes to see the addition of a facility for horse racing, (the) plaintiff is welcome to take part of that process."
Ultimately, the county argued that the Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition did not prove it had met the legal requirements for an injunction and asked that the court deny the coalition's request.
