County says demolition of MetraPark Grandstands should go forward

The county points out in its response that Dan Fuchs, who leads the Montana Race Horse Owners and Breeders Coalition, was a participant in some of these meetings and spoke on the issue.

In terms of the historical value of the grandstands, the county argued that it has no obligation to list the structure with the National Registry of Historic Places.

"In light of the structural issues of the building, the BOCC's decision not to pursue historical registry ... was based on its thorough analysis of the facts before it," the county wrote in its response.

Finally, the county argued that its draft master plan for future redevelopment of MetraPark, which included various options for the replacement of the grandstands, means that eventually the structure could be replaced.

The county plans to spend the next year gathering feedback from county residents and business leaders on what options they want for MetraPark as it produces a final draft for the fairground's redevelopment.