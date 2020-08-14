County sets up displays so fair-goers can pick favorite future MetraPark design

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The MetraPark has its future on display at the MontanaFair, and the county wants you to vote on it.

On large poster displays set up at the fair, Yellowstone County has put out the artist renderings of the three options for the MetraPark's draft master plan, hoping to get attention from fair-goers and receive their feedback.

"A lot of people have been stopping and looking at the them," said Tim Goodridge, assistant director of MetraPark.

Each display includes a QR code, a small static square that links visitors' smartphones to the website where they can read more about the plans and vote on the ones they like.

Option A includes a new, smaller indoor arena that could accommodate everything from small concerts to ice hockey; a new amphitheater for live shows and performances; and new development across Main Street that would include a new hotel and restaurant with a pedestrian bridge to connect it to the fairgrounds.