County sets up displays so fair-goers can pick favorite future MetraPark design

The MetraPark has its future on display at the MontanaFair, and the county wants you to vote on it.
On large poster displays set up at the fair, Yellowstone County has put out the artist renderings of the three options for the MetraPark's draft master plan, hoping to get attention from fair-goers and receive their feedback.
"A lot of people have been stopping and looking at the them," said Tim Goodridge, assistant director of MetraPark.
Each display includes a QR code, a small static square that links visitors' smartphones to the website where they can read more about the plans and vote on the ones they like.
Option A includes a new, smaller indoor arena that could accommodate everything from small concerts to ice hockey; a new amphitheater for live shows and performances; and new development across Main Street that would include a new hotel and restaurant with a pedestrian bridge to connect it to the fairgrounds.
Option B replaces the new, smaller arena from Option A with a new grandstand and outdoor arena for rodeos and monster truck or tractor pull-type shows. Instead of the amphitheater outlined in Option A, Option B includes a sports stadium that could be used for high school football and track and field events.
That option would require a partnership with School District 2, something the district's trustees have discussed for more than a year.
Option C is a combination of the first two plans and includes the indoor arena and plans for a sports stadium that could also be converted into a type of amphitheater.
In all the plans, a walking pedestrian mall is included. The idea is to have a feature that would make MetraPark more accessible from its north to south ends. The plans also clear out the food shacks used during MontanaFair and replaces them with a newly constructed food court. It also includes space for an RV park.
Following MontanaFair, county officials plan to take the poster displays on tour, visiting different events, meetings and community buildings through the fall and winter to gather as much feedback as they can on the three options.
"We're going to really start to do more public outreach," Goodridge said. "We want to determine was the community really needs. That's what we want to build."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.