County sets up drive-thru ballot drop box at Metra

Yellowstone County's elections office has set up a drive-through drop box at MetraPark to make it easier for voters to hand-deliver their completed ballots.

The drop box is located in the parking attendant kiosk in the paid parking lot across the street from the north exit of the MetraPark's lower parking lot.

The kiosk is staffed by two county workers and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The county is currently setting up more visible signage to make the drop box easy for drivers to locate.

The county already has seen a larger-than-normal amount of returned ballots for this point in the election. Earlier this week, elections officials reported roughly 40,000 ballots already returned. Yellowstone County has 85,000 registered voters.

