County to take another run at recreational marijuana vote

Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Yellowstone County in three weeks but it could end as soon as this summer.

County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday morning as they weigh whether to go to county voters in June with a ballot question asking if all business related to recreational marijuana in Yellowstone County should be banned.

Commissioners debated in August about going back to voters with the question of a ban. At the time, only two of the three commissioners were present at the meeting and the motion to take the question back to voters failed on a tie vote.

Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana; in Yellowstone County the vote was more narrow, 50.7% to 49.3% in favor, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes. Still, it was enough to make the cultivation, production and sale of recreational marijuana legal in the county.