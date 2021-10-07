County wades into the weeds for regulating recreational pot

Yellowstone County leaders are watching the clock and working to figure out the best way to regulate soon-to-be legalized marijuana in the areas outside Billings city limits.
On Jan. 1, recreational marijuana goes on sale legally in the state and Yellowstone County commissioners are trying to figure out the best way to implement it throughout the county.
Complicating the issue are state regulations that have yet to be finalized and figuring out how best to communicate with those state regulators.
"It's gonna make it a challenge for us figuring this out," said Commissioner John Ostlund.
Billings is currently working through its process of drafting new zoning regulations for where in the city recreational marijuana dispensaries can operate. It's also working on setting a cap on the number of recreational marijuana business licenses it issues and whether to use a lottery system to select which businesses are awarded the licenses.
Thursday afternoon, county leaders expressed a desire to follow a similar path.
The issue for the county will be how best to zone for recreational pot. Unlike the city, most of Yellowstone County has no zoning, meaning nearly any kind of business can set up shop where it likes.
The portions of the county that are zoned will have the ability to regulate to some degree where recreational pot can be sold.
Some of it is familiar territory for county planners; medical marijuana has been legal within the county for years. Currently 29 medical cannabis dispensaries are operating in the county and under state law they'll have the option to sell recreational marijuana starting in January if they're in compliance with local ordinances.
Those medical marijuana shops that start selling recreational pot will then have 18 months to apply for and receive a recreational marijuana business license from both the state and local authorities if they intend to continue selling recreational pot.
Additionally, the county could be under increased pressure to figure out the issue depending on Billings voters.
In November, city residents will vote on whether to allow retail marijuana dispensaries to open and operate within Billings city limits. Should voters approve, Billings will be ready with clearly defined regulations in place.
If residents vote down recreational marijuana storefronts it means the closest legal adult-use pot for sale to Billings residents will be in the county.
All voters in the county will also vote in November on whether to impose a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.
In order to be ready for storefront approval, the city has created draft regulations that limit adult-use marijuana storefronts to three zones: light and heavy industrial and heavy commercial zones. It also includes a 1,000-foot separation from schools, churches, youth centers and residential areas.
The city's zoning commission has sent a revised draft that Billings City Council will take up at the end of the month that scales back the 1,000-foot separations and adds the city's two corridor mixed use zones.
Council member Pam Purinton spoke to county commissioners at their Thursday discussion meeting urging them to be as restrictive as the city as they consider regulations.
"With our restrictions, (marijuana businesses) are gonna go in the county," she said. "I just hope that you will consider some of what the city is doing."
Chief deputy county attorney Jeana Lervick explained that the county is bound by a different set of regulations than the city and that it will ultimately have to follow whatever the state dictates.