County wades into the weeds for regulating recreational pot

Yellowstone County leaders are watching the clock and working to figure out the best way to regulate soon-to-be legalized marijuana in the areas outside Billings city limits.

On Jan. 1, recreational marijuana goes on sale legally in the state and Yellowstone County commissioners are trying to figure out the best way to implement it throughout the county.

Complicating the issue are state regulations that have yet to be finalized and figuring out how best to communicate with those state regulators.

"It's gonna make it a challenge for us figuring this out," said Commissioner John Ostlund.

Billings is currently working through its process of drafting new zoning regulations for where in the city recreational marijuana dispensaries can operate. It's also working on setting a cap on the number of recreational marijuana business licenses it issues and whether to use a lottery system to select which businesses are awarded the licenses.

Thursday afternoon, county leaders expressed a desire to follow a similar path.

The issue for the county will be how best to zone for recreational pot. Unlike the city, most of Yellowstone County has no zoning, meaning nearly any kind of business can set up shop where it likes.