County wants an expert eye to assess MetraPark in Billings

Yellowstone County leaders are looking at bringing in an outside group to evaluate management and operation practices at MetraPark and suggest improvements.

The move comes as county commissioners have backed away from pursuing private management for MetraPark. A September lawsuit brought against the county forced commissioners to shut down the process.

Instead, commissioners will vote Tuesday morning to put out a call for "qualified consulting firms for assistance with developing, implementing and monitoring a strategic and structured approach to improving operations to be in line with industry norms, best practices and to reduce reliance on property taxes," according the county's draft request for proposals.

The request also includes language that would seek the help and expertise from the winning company to help the county select candidates for key leadership positions, including general manager. Currently most of the senior management jobs at Metra are filled with interim directors.

Should the commissioners vote to approve and send out the request for proposals on Tuesday, companies interested would have until Jan. 9 to submit their bids.

Commissioners have been battling for more than a year on how best to move forward with management at MetraPark. Discussions started last November about exploring private management for the facilities and became increasingly contentious over the course of the year.

Discussions moved from exploration to an active search for a private company and resulted in one of the three commissioners losing his seat to a challenger, first in the June primary and then again in the general election.

The process saw the Billings Chamber of Commerce's involvement when the group flew in public officials from three neighboring communities that had adopted private management of its public arenas, and ended in a lawsuit brought against the county over how two of the commissioners conducted the search for a private company.