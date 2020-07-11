County works to create flexible budget for next year amid COVID-19 unknowns

The watchword this year for Yellowstone County's $117 million budget is flexibility.
County leaders have built a budget for the next fiscal year that will allow the commissioners to apply funding where shortfalls might arise or hold on to money in the event anticipated revenue never materializes.
Yellowstone County's three commissioners will take a final vote to approve the proposed budget at the end of the summer.
"I'm actually really confident with this one," said Denis Pitman, chairman of the board of commissioners.
The current proposed budget has the right amount of flexibility built in and it reflects the healthy state in which the county has positioned itself, Pitman said, even with the some of the projected shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's been the working goal of the county's finance department.
"We have (made changes) to provide the board with a material amount of flexibility to adapt to the circumstances as fiscal year 2021 unfolds," said Kevan Bryan, the county's director of finance and budget.
Impacts to the economy from the COVID-19 outbreak have left the county with a series of unknowns to budget for and some gaps to cover. One of the biggest will be next month's MontanaFair.
The county's budget anticipates that the fair will break even this year. Last summer the fair, which had the highest attendance the county had seen since 2015, brought in just more than $2 million in revenue.
"In the larger picture, the county is allocating $1 million toward Metra's operations against declines in any number of revenue areas," Bryan said on Wednesday. "Finance also allocated $250,000 in contingency spending for Metra to be used as recommended by Metra and approved by the Board of Commissioners as the fiscal year unfolds."
The county is anticipating roughly an 80% decline in its investment earnings over last year, which could amount to a loss of up to $850,000 from the county's general fund.
The county is also anticipating 5% of its tax revenue to be tied up in protested property taxes. The state allows for property owners to contest their tax bill if they feel it's been assessed incorrectly. Until the state resolves the protest, those taxes that would have been collected are inaccessible to the county.
Yellowstone County will also add less to its reserves this year. Currently, each of Yellowstone County's major funds hold a reserve of 30% or more.
"We've been saving some money and have been real conservative about things," Pitman said.
With less going to reserves this year, the proposed budget reallocates $1.8 million in discretionary levying authority to the general fund.
"Not a tax increase," Bryan wrote in his report to the commissioners. "This allows for flexibility into fiscal year 2021 to take on a myriad of possible challenges."
These proposed allocations will add $200,000 to the county attorney's office, $1 million to the sheriff's department and the $1 million pulled for the Metra.
Kept in place is the more than $4 million the county has planned for construction projects and improvements at MetraPark, like the demolition of the grandstands and the replacement of aging infrastructure.
In fact, the bids on the grandstand demolition came in much lower than what was anticipated and so that will allow the county to tackle a few more projects at the Metra and stay within its budget, Pitman said.
The county recently finished a master plan study with various options for redeveloping and updating MetraPark, complete with a possible light rail line connecting the fairgrounds with downtown.
Pitman said the county looked at last year's proposed One Big Sky District and the services and amenities it called for as a way to plan for the Metra's redevelopment. The county may also adopt some of One Big Sky's funding mechanisms.
The pandemic has given the county time to plan the next steps in MetraPark's growth and solicit feedback from officials and county residents.
In short, even with a flexible budget, the county will have plenty on its plate for the coming year, Pitman said.
It represents the strength of the county's finances, said Bryan.
"We are resilient and can live within our means while not compromising services to our citizens," he said.
