County works to create flexible budget for next year amid COVID-19 unknowns

The county's budget anticipates that the fair will break even this year. Last summer the fair, which had the highest attendance the county had seen since 2015, brought in just more than $2 million in revenue.

"In the larger picture, the county is allocating $1 million toward Metra's operations against declines in any number of revenue areas," Bryan said on Wednesday. "Finance also allocated $250,000 in contingency spending for Metra to be used as recommended by Metra and approved by the Board of Commissioners as the fiscal year unfolds."

The county is anticipating roughly an 80% decline in its investment earnings over last year, which could amount to a loss of up to $850,000 from the county's general fund.

The county is also anticipating 5% of its tax revenue to be tied up in protested property taxes. The state allows for property owners to contest their tax bill if they feel it's been assessed incorrectly. Until the state resolves the protest, those taxes that would have been collected are inaccessible to the county.

Yellowstone County will also add less to its reserves this year. Currently, each of Yellowstone County's major funds hold a reserve of 30% or more.

"We've been saving some money and have been real conservative about things," Pitman said.