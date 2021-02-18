Court gives teen 10 years for running over officer, breaking his leg

A judge rejected prosecutors’ plea for a maximum prison term on Thursday in the case of a teen who ran over a police officer in 2020, saying the boy instead needed options for rehabilitation.
John James Tsosie, 16, was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with five of those years suspended, or served on probation. Tsosie had earlier waived his right to argue for the case to be sent to youth court.
The sentence was for the Feb. 15, 2020, injury of Officer Jeremiah Adams.
During a night of drinking and driving around Billings with other teens in a car belonging to one of the girl’s mothers, the group fled from attempted police stops multiple times. At approximately 1 a.m., Tsosie was behind the wheel when the teens’ car was stopped on a dead end street, facing two patrol cars that were attempting to block it. Adams stood in what a detective estimated was a 8-foot or 10-foot gap between the patrol cars.
Tsosie then accelerated toward Adams and struck him with a force that caused rounds from his rifle magazine to eject and the body camera clipped to his vest to be flung several feet, according to Officer Jonathan Hill, who was on scene with Adams and testified Thursday.
Adams required two surgeries for his broken leg. He later returned to duty but was medically retired earlier this February, according to Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Ed Zink. Adams had served on the Billings Police Department's SWAT unit and as a K9 officer.
Tsosie then crashed the car into a parked semi truck, injuring his passengers. One woman was sleeping inside the semi.
Prosecutors had recommended the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the single count of assault on a peace officer.
“If this case doesn’t call for a maximum sentence of incarceration, then few will,” Zink said.
Defense attorneys recommended five years with the Department of Corrections, with two of those years suspended. Attorney Meghan Benson said her client understands he could have killed Adams.
“He replays this,” she said. “He struggles with it.”
Tsosie read from a written statement, saying every day he thought about the fact that he could have killed Adams, taking the officer away from his family.
“I was 14 and scared," he said. "I didn’t know what to do. I’m sorry.”
Benson said the teen would be sent to Pine Hills Correctional Facility after the hearing, but then the question was whether options would open up for him at age 18, or whether he would be directly transferred to Montana State Prison. Under a sentence to the Department of Corrections, he would be assessed at age 18 and might be directed to a treatment program or community placement.
Benson said sending her client to prison would only surround him with more negative influences without giving him good options for rehabilitation.
The only case in recent years in which a minor was sentenced to the maximum prison term for assault on a peace officer involved two teens at Pine Hills Correctional Facility tricking a guard into supplying them with a backgammon board and then beating her “to near death” with it in an attempt to escape, according to Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies. She said a 20 year prison sentence would not be appropriate in the Billings case.
“I’m attempting to balance my extraordinary respect for law enforcement with my hope of rehabilitation for a young man that’s made a very dangerous and bad decision,” she said.
Tsosie, now 16, was 14 years old at the time of the incident.
“Like I say, you’re a young man. You will be back out in our community, and if I have not given you the opportunity to rehabilitate yourself, I have failed,” the judge said. “And so I intend to give you opportunities for education and rehabilitation."
The hearing lasted four and a half hours and included witness testimony from multiple law enforcement officers and the executive director of the Ted Lechner Youth Services Center, which is the juvenile detention center in Billings. The director spoke about Tsosie's time in the facility and his actions that warranted discipline.
The court also heard from Tsosie's grandmother and legal guardian, Aleta Medicine Horse, who said when she arrived at the emergency department on the night in question, her grandson's eye was blackened and swollen shut. He said an officer had hit his face.
Medicine Horse spoke about her grandson's positive traits, saying he'd helped care for her while she was recuperating during chemotherapy.