Court gives teen 10 years for running over officer, breaking his leg

A judge rejected prosecutors’ plea for a maximum prison term on Thursday in the case of a teen who ran over a police officer in 2020, saying the boy instead needed options for rehabilitation.

John James Tsosie, 16, was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with five of those years suspended, or served on probation. Tsosie had earlier waived his right to argue for the case to be sent to youth court.

The sentence was for the Feb. 15, 2020, injury of Officer Jeremiah Adams.

During a night of drinking and driving around Billings with other teens in a car belonging to one of the girl’s mothers, the group fled from attempted police stops multiple times. At approximately 1 a.m., Tsosie was behind the wheel when the teens’ car was stopped on a dead end street, facing two patrol cars that were attempting to block it. Adams stood in what a detective estimated was a 8-foot or 10-foot gap between the patrol cars.

Tsosie then accelerated toward Adams and struck him with a force that caused rounds from his rifle magazine to eject and the body camera clipped to his vest to be flung several feet, according to Officer Jonathan Hill, who was on scene with Adams and testified Thursday.