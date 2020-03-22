COVID-19 closures hinder blood supply to Montana, Wyoming hospitals

Hospitals in Montana and Wyoming are experiencing blood shortages after public health officials closed schools and businesses to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Public places have been important hubs for blood drives, said Erin Baker, the Montana and Wyoming donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, a private blood provider.

Vitalant has seen a 25% reduction in its blood collections for March due to the shutdowns. More than 17 blood drives have been canceled since Saturday, Baker said.

The blood company has three donation centers in Montana and is the sole blood provider to more than 30 hospitals. About 150 donors a day are required to meet the levels needed in hospitals, but donors who regularly donate are staying home, Baker said.

Ideally, Vitalant has about a four-day supply of each blood type, but currently there is a 1-to-2-day supply for some blood types. There is a critical need for platelets and type O blood, Baker said.

“There is no substitute for human blood,” Baker said. “That’s what we have. So if we don’t have enough to supply the local hospitals, and this is a nationwide issue, it’s not like we can get it from other places.”