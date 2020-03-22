COVID-19 closures hinder blood supply to Montana, Wyoming hospitals

Hospitals in Montana and Wyoming are experiencing blood shortages after public health officials closed schools and businesses to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Public places have been important hubs for blood drives, said Erin Baker, the Montana and Wyoming donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, a private blood provider.
Vitalant has seen a 25% reduction in its blood collections for March due to the shutdowns. More than 17 blood drives have been canceled since Saturday, Baker said.
The blood company has three donation centers in Montana and is the sole blood provider to more than 30 hospitals. About 150 donors a day are required to meet the levels needed in hospitals, but donors who regularly donate are staying home, Baker said.
Ideally, Vitalant has about a four-day supply of each blood type, but currently there is a 1-to-2-day supply for some blood types. There is a critical need for platelets and type O blood, Baker said.
“There is no substitute for human blood,” Baker said. “That’s what we have. So if we don’t have enough to supply the local hospitals, and this is a nationwide issue, it’s not like we can get it from other places.”
Blood is used during surgery, for cancer supportive care, and for trauma patients in need of immediate care. Most of the blood collected comes from mobile donor trucks and buses, and not from the centers themselves, Baker said.
Vitalant, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Montana State University Billings hosted a community blood drive Friday. Public health officials have recommended people avoid social gatherings, although blood drives are classified as “critical care activities,” Baker said.
The next blood drive in the Billings area is Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marillac Auditorium at 1233 North 30th Street, north of Fortin Lobby at St. Vincent Healthcare.
Blood donors must be healthy, feeling well and be free of respiratory illness symptoms, since blood drives do not test for the coronavirus. There's a four-week deferral period if donors have traveled to or from other countries with widespread COVID-19 outbreaks, and those who lived with or have been in close contact with people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus.
The shelf life for red blood cells, which are used most often in hospitals, is about 42 days. Platelets have a shelf life of about five days, and plasma of about one year.
“It’s a good time to remind people that it’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives, not the blood that we get next week or the week after," Baker said. "That’s why we have to constantly donate and maintain those levels.”
Blood collection staff follow safety and disinfection protocols, including wearing gloves and personal protection equipment, and wiping down donor-touched areas often. Sterile collection sets are also used, as well as proper hand washing techniques. Blood donations do not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.
At the blood drive on Friday, staff were also taking donors' temperatures.
A blood drive on Monday helped sustain blood levels at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. But more will be needed over time.
Billings Clinic had about 90 units of red blood cells as of Friday, typically a four-day supply, according to Mark Lubbers, director of Billings Clinic laboratory services.
St. Vincent Healthcare blood management coordinator Melissa Siemsen said blood is stocked at ideal levels at the hospital; however concerns are still at the forefront.
“This is going to be an issue that persists beyond just this week,” said Ty Elkin, executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation. “It’s going to persist throughout this whole pandemic. Patients are still going to need cancer treatment. Patients are still going to need emergent open-heart surgery. Premature babies are still going to be born, and we need to be prepared to still give that chance at life.”
Healthy people can make blood donation appointments at any of the Vitalant centers by calling 877-258-4825 or by going online to vitalant.org.