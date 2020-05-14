COVID-19 cases double in Big Horn County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Big Horn County doubled Thursday evening, according to a Big Horn County official.

The four new cases confirmed Thursday night would bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Big Horn County to eight. Six are active, and seven are pending lab results, according to Rhonda Johnson, public information officer for Big Horn County. About 225 county residents have been tested for the virus, Johnson said.

A post on the Big Horn County COVID-19 response Facebook page identified the new cases, and were confirmed by Johnson.

Johnson said that details about the four new cases have not been released yet by the Big Horn County Public Health Department.

The four existing cases were two women in their 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.