COVID-19 cases double in Big Horn County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Big Horn County doubled Thursday evening, according to a Big Horn County official.
The four new cases confirmed Thursday night would bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Big Horn County to eight. Six are active, and seven are pending lab results, according to Rhonda Johnson, public information officer for Big Horn County. About 225 county residents have been tested for the virus, Johnson said.
A post on the Big Horn County COVID-19 response Facebook page identified the new cases, and were confirmed by Johnson.
Johnson said that details about the four new cases have not been released yet by the Big Horn County Public Health Department.
The four existing cases were two women in their 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.
Parts of the Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation are in Big Horn County. The Crow Tribe extended its stay-at-home order Wednesday to June 15, while the Northern Cheyenne Tribe extended its order to May 31 last Friday.
The new cases would bring the state's total number of cases to 466. The new number wasn't yet reflected in the state's database as of Thursday evening. Those numbers are updated each morning.
As of Thursday morning, there were 16 deaths, 3 active hospitalizations, and 431 recoveries in the state, according to the database.
