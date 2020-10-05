COVID-19 cases in Billings 'more than we can accommodate,' health officer says

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County, local public health officials announced Monday that new restrictions could be imposed soon.

In September, Yellowstone County recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases, highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings, and 22 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the county's public health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health John Felton during a press conference Monday afternoon.

If the new COVID-19 infection rate is 40 cases per 100,000 people or higher for the week ending Oct. 31, the local public health department will issue a new order that will take effect Nov. 2, Felton said. For the past three weeks, daily infection rates have averaged 31, 32, and 36 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 population per day.

However, if Yellowstone County reports 50 cases or more per 100,000 people during a week prior to Oct. 31, then the restrictions will go into effect immediately.

"I've discussed the concerning rise in cases with our medical experts and the leadership of our two hospital systems," Felton said. "Together we've concluded that the increasing rate of COVID-19 is more than we can accommodate."