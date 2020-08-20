COVID-19 causes 2 more deaths in Yellowstone County; death total now at 34 people

"In the month of August, about one person every three days — eight total — has lost their life to COVID-19," said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, "In the month of July, we averaged about 27 new COVID-19 infections a day. There are 11 days left in the month of August and we are currently averaging 30 new positive cases a day. August is shaping up to be even more challenging than last month."

Felton's comments were included in the press release. As the county's top health official, Felton can take steps to limit contact between people to protect the public from imminent health threats, including canceling events and closing buildings and facilities, according to Montana law.

He went on to say that "With school starting next week, we must do better to bring infections down."

"That means wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands. Staying home when ill and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces are also important prevention measures that we can all take," Felton said.

Thirty of the county's deaths have come since July 6. People age 60 or older make up all but two of the county's COVID-19 deaths.