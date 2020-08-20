COVID-19 causes 2 more deaths in Yellowstone County; death total now at 34 people

COVID-19 has caused the deaths of two more people in Yellowstone County, RiverStone Health announced Thursday morning.
RiverStone described the deaths as "COVID-19 related deaths."
A man and a woman in their 60s both died Tuesday at a county hospital, according to a press release from RiverStone.
Their deaths bring the county death total to 34 people, including eight people who have died in August.
Additionally, the county had 42 of the 117 new cases announced by the state Thursday morning, bringing Yellowstone County to 690 of the state's 1,549 active COVID-19 cases.
Active hospitalizations in the county increased from Wednesday to Thursday by three people.
Wednesday the county had 46 people hospitalized. Of those 46 people 14 were in an intensive care unit and six people were on ventilators. Of the hospitalizations in the county Wednesday 23 were Yellowstone County residents.
Thursday morning there were 49 people hospitalized in the county. Of those hospitalized, 15 people were in the ICU and seven were on ventilators. Of those hospitalized, 24 are Yellowstone County residents.
Statewide, 101 people were hospitalized Thursday morning.
State data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows 913 people in Yellowstone County are considered recovered.
"In the month of August, about one person every three days — eight total — has lost their life to COVID-19," said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, "In the month of July, we averaged about 27 new COVID-19 infections a day. There are 11 days left in the month of August and we are currently averaging 30 new positive cases a day. August is shaping up to be even more challenging than last month."
Felton's comments were included in the press release. As the county's top health official, Felton can take steps to limit contact between people to protect the public from imminent health threats, including canceling events and closing buildings and facilities, according to Montana law.
He went on to say that "With school starting next week, we must do better to bring infections down."
"That means wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands. Staying home when ill and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces are also important prevention measures that we can all take," Felton said.
Thirty of the county's deaths have come since July 6. People age 60 or older make up all but two of the county's COVID-19 deaths.
COVID-19 has led to the deaths in Yellowstone County of a person in their 40s, a person in their 50s, six people in their 60s, six people in their 70s, 12 people in their 80s and eight people in their 90s.
Statewide, a total of 89 people have died as a result of COVID-19.
Neighboring Big Horn County also announced another COVID-19 death Thursday morning. The man was a county resident in his 60s who died Monday and had been hospitalized. He was the 15th Big Horn County resident to die as a result of COVID-19.
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19.
The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means "operating at expected/normal capacity." Yellow means "needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
Thursday morning, the dashboard showed it had last been updated Aug. 17 with the following statuses:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, was in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, was in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, was in yellow status.
- Healthcare System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, was in green status.
- Regional Impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, was in yellow status.
Additional counties reporting new cases Thursday from 1,027 recently processed tests include: Flathead County with 18 (110 active), Rosebud County with 13 (85 active), Phillips County with eight (35 active), Gallatin County with seven (27 active), Big Horn County with six (58 active), Sanders County with six (17 active), Cascade County with five (48 active), Lewis and Clark County with two (44 active), Missoula County with two (76 active), Blaine County with one (one active), Carbon County with one (11 active), Deer Lodge County with one (six active), Ravalli County with one (four active), Roosevelt County with one (seven active), Silver Bow County with one (seven active), Stillwater County with one (nine active), and Sweet Grass County with one (two active).
