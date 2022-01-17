COVID-19 claims 2 more Yellowstone County lives

Two Yellowstone County residents died on Sunday of COVID-19 illness. Both victims died in Billings hospitals and both had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Their deaths raised the county’s pandemic death toll to 488.

The deceased include:

• A woman in her 50s who was not vaccinated.

• A man in his 80s who was vaccinated.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 64 COVID-19 inpatients, including 44 who weren’t vaccinated and 20 who were. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 12 were in ICU and nine were on ventilators.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in the past two weeks in Montana. Last week alone, RiverStone Health received reports of 1,662 Yellowstone County residents testing positive for the virus.

The spike in county cases prompted Billings School District 2 Superintendent to maintain the district's facemask mandate. The district had hoped to lift the mandate beginning this week.