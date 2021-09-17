COVID-19 claims 3 Yellowstone County lives Thursday

Three Yellowstone County residents died Thursday of COVID-19 illness, RiverStone Health reported Friday. None of these men had been fully vaccinated and all had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. All were hospitalized when they died.

The fatalities include: a man in his 40s who was unvaccinated, a man in his 60s who had the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated.

“I offer deepest condolences to the families and friends of the COVID-19 victims,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “In memory of the 313 Yellowstone County residents we’ve lost, let’s resolve to prevent more deaths by encouraging all our relatives and acquaintances to get vaccinated.”

On Friday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported 109 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 illness, including 89 people who were not fully vaccinated. The hospitals had 35 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 26 on ventilators.