COVID-19 death caps 'deadliest week yet' for Yellowstone County, health officer says

Another person in Yellowstone County has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the county death total to 22, with 18 of those deaths coming since July 6.

The recent death was first shown on the state's case tracking website Monday morning and confirmed by RiverStone Health in a press release.

The person who died was a woman in her 90s. She died Saturday at a Billings hospital due to what RiverStone described as "complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus."

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton offered his condolences in the press release and pointed to the fact that last week from Saturday to Saturday seven people with the virus died in Yellowstone County, "making last week the deadliest yet."

Last Friday, Yellowstone County had 39 of the state's 54 active hospitalizations. Monday morning the state had 61 active hospitalizations. It wasn't immediately clear based on available information if any of the additional hospitalizations are Yellowstone County residents.

On July 16 at a press conference Felton described Yellowstone County as the epicenter of the pandemic and pointed to the spike in cases throughout the first weeks of the month.