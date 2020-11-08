COVID-19 long-haulers: Montanans battle with long-term coronavirus symptoms

As Billings resident Rory Rogina recovered from COVID-19 in July, he felt the need to share his experience.
He went to Facebook to record his continuous battle with long-term symptoms.
Along with his posts, Rogina added photos of his time in and out of quarantine. They show a bed-ridden Rogina, his face slim, pale and sunken from weight loss and fatigue. One shows him wearing a t-shirt with a graphic giving the year 2020 a one-star rating that reads "very bad, would not recommend."
Other photos show Rogina with a large bald spot above his right ear. Another shows the handful of supplements he takes to relieve some of his symptoms.
“Lying in bed thinking about your mortality when you are not improving is deeply unsettling and emotionally exhausting,” Rogina said in the July post. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am a positive person; during the last month I have experienced bar none some of my darkest days, leaving me not able to see the light at the end of this long tunnel.”
After testing positive with COVID-19 on July 12, Rogina has had a variety of symptoms. He first lost his sense of taste and smell, and later, he experienced a high fever for two weeks and was bed-ridden for three weeks with severe fatigue.
But he didn’t feel better in that time. In fact, he began experiencing more symptoms. Rogina has become what is known as a post COVID-19 “long-hauler,” someone who is experiencing symptoms weeks or months after recovering from infection.
Doctors and disease experts don’t know much about what’s causing the symptoms after someone has recovered from COVID-19, whether they were hospitalized or not. There are other long-haulers in Montana, and thousands across the country, who are looking to support groups for help.
Studies on these long-term symptoms are so new that doctors don’t have a name or diagnostic code for it. It is also referred to as “long-term COVID-19,” “long-hauler syndrome,” “long COVID” and others.
“Long-haulers” has become a more widely used phrase for many in the past few months, as about 10% of people infected with COVID-19 continue to feel symptoms of fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath and other unusual symptoms, like hair loss, muscle cramps and even vision impairment.
Rory
Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, Rogina was a strong and fit 47-year-old massage therapist, yoga instructor, and business owner.
He taught eight yoga classes and performed 30 massages on clients each week. He was an avid hiker, biker and loved to cook. Now, he struggles with simple daily tasks like making meals or even walking around the house.
When COVID-19 cases were first being reported in Yellowstone County, Rogina was the owner of Perfect Balance Yoga & Massage in Billings. He began to fear for the well-being of his clients, and closed the studio permanently in June.
Two weeks later on July 12, he tested positive for COVID-19. He thinks he may have contracted it from a coworker, and Rogina believes he didn’t spread it to anyone else.
He suffered from severe fatigue, a 104-degree fever with hallucinations, and lost about 20 pounds. He remained isolated in the master bedroom outfitted with an attached bathroom for weeks, where he blocked the air vent to prevent germs from spreading to the rest of the house.
Rogina’s husband, Michael Geurin, is a family medicine doctor with RiverStone Health and has one kidney and an immunoglobulin deficiency that affects his immune system, which puts him at high risk of catching the virus, Rogina said.
Geurin would mask up, put gloves and goggles on and bring Rogina meals, most of which he didn’t have the energy or appetite to finish. Rogina logged his symptoms and fever temperatures, and checked his heart rate every few hours.
Geurin luckily didn’t catch the virus, but Rogina continues to suffer from daily headaches, brain fog, stomach aches and cramps, severe fatigue, hair loss, rashes, and more. Rogina’s eyesight has gotten worse, too.
“In some ways, I’m sicker now than I was when I originally contracted COVID,” Rogina said in October. “I can’t work, I couldn’t drive until just the other day. My prescription in my glasses has quadrupled.”
After Rogina was deemed not to be contagious, he visited his physician, Dr. Christopher Baumert with RiverStone Health, who decided to run a few tests to ensure there weren’t any other underlying issues that could explain his symptoms, like chest pain and high heart rates when he’s at rest.
His tests came back normal.
“The nervous system kind of controls the whole body, so now we’re thinking that it’s not that the heart is functioning improperly at all, but that his nervous system may have been hijacked in some way or there’s been some damage to it,” Baumert said.
Baumert said that some of Rogina’s symptoms may hint at the development of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, that affects blood flow circulation, heart rate, and body temperature, or dysautonomia, a dysfunction of the nervous system that affects the functioning of the heart, bladder and other organs.
But it’s too early to diagnose Rogina, and more research needs to be done.
“I have no reason to suspect that it could be anything other than the COVID-19 virus that’s causing the issues he has come to see me about in the last two visits,” Baumert said in October. “… he’s not a patient who is making this up, he’s not a patient who really fits into boxes for other common diseases.”
To try and make sense of his symptoms and share his story, Rogina joined Survivor Corps, a national grassroots movement and support group for COVID-19 survivors and long-haulers. The organization’s founder, New York resident Diana Berrent, also suffers from blurred vision, fatigue and other symptoms after she contracted a mild “Tylenol and Gatorade” form of the virus in March.
Survivor Corps connects those who are coronavirus survivors and long-haulers. It also helps support efforts for long-term COVID-19 research, plasma donations and vaccine development, Berrent told The Gazette in October. The group has almost 115,000 members.
“When you’re dealing with a novel virus patients are better experts than most doctors and scientists,” Berrent said. “Our goal is to bring that patient voice and work in coordination with the scientific and medical communities.”
Specialized post-COVID clinics, like one at Mt. Sinai in New York City, have opened to help long-haulers like Berrent.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have acknowledged long-term COVID-19 symptoms.
A report that garnered more than 1,500 Survivor Corps member responses was published in July in conjunction with the Indiana University School of Medicine and the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. It found that there are 50 symptoms that post-COVID-19 long-haulers reported having, compared to the 11 symptoms listed on the CDC website.
Survivor Corps is currently seeking more survey responses through Nov. 11 for another symptom report.
The report also found that “brain, whole body, eye, and skin symptoms are also frequently-occurring health problems for people recovering from COVID-19.”
Rogina has been experiencing symptoms for more than 100 days, and has documented them with photographs. Before getting COVID-19, he could do one-arm hand stands, Rogina said, but he wonders if he’ll ever get back to his normal self.
"This disease has completely changed my life," Rogina said.
Colter
Before coronavirus cases began to rise in Montana, Skyview High School teacher Colter Pierce told his students he wasn't worried about COVID-19.
“Looking back now, I feel guilty about that,” he said.
But the 30-year-old social studies teacher unwillingly became a part of history after he contracted COVID-19 in September. He was teaching remotely when he became infected, and still teaches from home today to keep his students safe.
Pierce believes he may have contracted the virus after going to a friend’s house to watch football on Sept. 13. On Sept. 16, he started feeling symptoms, and received a call from his friend who said his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Pierce received a positive test result early the next week, but unknowingly spread the virus to his girlfriend and his grandparents.
Luckily, they’re doing OK, Pierce said.
“I have three people in my life that I was really concerned about getting it and that was two of them,” Pierce said.
Since being sick, Pierce has experienced daily headaches, dizziness, leg cramps, joint pain and hair loss. Pierce is asthmatic, and is concerned about how the virus could affect his lungs long-term, even though he didn't exhibit any respiratory symptoms.
Pierce will see if his symptoms improve in the coming weeks before his next visit with his doctor, who said that his symptoms may be the result of stress on the body. However, he still fears that there’s more to come as a long-hauler.
“Did it take years off my life? Is it taking years off my life as we speak?” Pierce said. “Is it attacking my heart? Is it ravaging my lungs? … It’s the strangest illness I’ve ever had in my life.”
Long-haulers have reported a wide variety of symptoms. One recent review from the National Institute for Health Research reported that long-haulers experience symptoms across “respiratory, cardiovascular, urological, neurological/cognitive, dermatological, gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal systems.”
For example, several studies have found that the virus can affect the heart and the brain. A study from the JAMA Network, or the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that out of 100 patients who recently recovered from COVID-19, 78 had abnormal findings on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, and 60 had inflammation in the heart’s muscular tissue.
Another study by scientists in England, published in the "Brain: A Journal of Neurology," found that patients with mild to severe symptoms had neurological complications from COVID-19.
Some symptoms may be the result of stress, anxiety or the body recovering from being sick, said Dr. Scott Sears, an internal medicine doctor at St. Vincent Healthcare. But it’s difficult to determine what’s causing them for sure, he added.
“It’s really hard for us to say causality but there’s clearly something about this acute illness that predisposes more patients to long-hauler syndrome than some of the other infectious diseases we’ve faced,” Sears said.
Pierce found Survivor Corps when he was researching hair loss in COVID-19 patients. He’s offered his feedback to those in the group who are experiencing long-term symptoms.
Pierce said he'll be able to share his COVID-19 experience with his future students. He wants them to know that everyone has a choice, and exercising caution and following guidelines is vital to slowing the spread.
“With everything going on, it’s an exercise in empathy, and it’s an exercise, in a weird way, in patriotism, and being willing to sacrifice not just for yourself or for your family, but for other people that you don’t even know,” Pierce said.
April
After Billings resident April Veach contracted COVID-19 in July, her family quarantined in their home for 14 days, including her husband and five children.
Her children, ages nine to 17, quarantined in their rooms. Friends dropped off groceries and the family followed health guidelines like cooking in the kitchen in shifts and refraining from gathering in the home.
It wasn't the first time the family had quarantined. Veach, 38, fell ill in March following a funeral in Washington. She tested negative, but still took precautions.
“I call it doing our part, and some people get really frustrated with that, but if we don’t do certain things, we will never get to do certain things,” Veach said. “That’s the truth.”
Veach believes she may have contracted the virus from a friend and tested positive at the end of July. Since recovering she’s experienced long-term symptoms like body aches, shortness of breath, hair loss and fatigue.
She often finds herself sleeping for 12 hours with the need to nap in between.
After a recent visit with her doctor, Veach said her next step is to participate in a sleep study and thyroid tests to rule out any other possible causes.
Veach is not alone. The most common symptom that long-haulers report is fatigue, according to the Survivor Corps study.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said during a virtual COVID-19 conference in July that some long-haul symptoms are “highly suggestive” of myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome.
“It’s like everything that happens now, is that a symptom? Is that one of those long-term issues?” Veach wondered. “That’s a real fear that I know that I’m not alone in.”
Veach resigned from her job in October after being sick. Now, she worries about how much she can commit to a job, not only because she’s experiencing lingering symptoms, but also because she has a family.
If one of her kids gets sick, the entire family would need to quarantine. If schools in the area close due to COVID-19, Veach would need to stay home. There are too many unknowns, she said.
For now she’s focusing on advocacy work and said she’s grateful that her husband is able to work from home.
“Right now, I’m really scared to try and work,” Veach said. “I’m scared for a lot of things.”
The waiting game
Other coronaviruses have also resulted in long-term symptoms. One review published in June found that long-term symptoms, including fatigue, joint and muscle pain, along with others, are common for survivors of illnesses like SARS, the Spanish Flu, H1N1 and Ebola.
But more research needs to be done, because the virus has only been recognized since the end of 2019, said Geurin, Rogina’s husband and a doctor at RiverStone Health.
“Most of the research and effort right now has been on controlling the spread of the virus, keeping people alive, and how do you treat the seriously ill,” Geurin said. “There’s really surprisingly little yet on the potential long-term effects.”
More nationwide studies are in the works, Fauci said during an online conversation with Survivor Corps’ Berrent in October.
Because 10% of patients who contract COVID-19 develop long-term symptoms, doctors suggest talking with a physician about next steps after recovery. Listen to your body, Geurin said, because worsening symptoms need to be evaluated.
“Not all of the dangerous complications of COVID happen up front. Some of them can lag,” Geurin said.
As time drags on, Rogina doesn’t know when he’ll get back to his normal self, or if he ever will.
Through his struggles, he has one word of advice: Take the virus seriously and follow health expert recommendations.
“I am a shadow of the person I used to be,” he said.
