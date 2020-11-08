COVID-19 long-haulers: Montanans battle with long-term coronavirus symptoms

As Billings resident Rory Rogina recovered from COVID-19 in July, he felt the need to share his experience.

He went to Facebook to record his continuous battle with long-term symptoms.

Along with his posts, Rogina added photos of his time in and out of quarantine. They show a bed-ridden Rogina, his face slim, pale and sunken from weight loss and fatigue. One shows him wearing a t-shirt with a graphic giving the year 2020 a one-star rating that reads "very bad, would not recommend."

Other photos show Rogina with a large bald spot above his right ear. Another shows the handful of supplements he takes to relieve some of his symptoms.

“Lying in bed thinking about your mortality when you are not improving is deeply unsettling and emotionally exhausting,” Rogina said in the July post. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am a positive person; during the last month I have experienced bar none some of my darkest days, leaving me not able to see the light at the end of this long tunnel.”

After testing positive with COVID-19 on July 12, Rogina has had a variety of symptoms. He first lost his sense of taste and smell, and later, he experienced a high fever for two weeks and was bed-ridden for three weeks with severe fatigue.