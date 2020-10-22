COVID-19 mandate enforcement money offered by state

Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday that additional funding will be provided to hire more staff to help with enforcement of COVID-19 directives in Yellowstone County.
Bullock said during a press conference in Billings Thursday that CARES Act funding will be provided to hire four COVID-19 education liaisons through RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department. The liaisons will educate individuals, organizations and businesses that violate state and county health directives.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said last week enforcement of the state mask mandate, issued in July, was lacking, and announced resources and funds for COVID-19 mandate enforcement as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.
"One business not complying with public health measures puts an increased risk on everyone else who's doing their due diligence to be safe and to keep others safe," Bullock said Thursday.
If a complaint against an establishment is filed with RiverStone, these liaisons will first try to educate the business operators on how to comply. An unannounced follow-up visit will determine if the business failed to comply. If directives are still not followed, then evidence of noncompliance will be filed with the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office.
"We will hire our COVID liaisons as quickly as possible, and put them to work to help protect public health," said Yellowstone Public Health Officer John Felton during the press conference.
Felton implemented additional restrictions earlier this month, after the county reached more than 60 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Felton walked back the strict order he intended to implement earlier this month, resulting in the only new restriction limiting the number of people at public and private gatherings to 25. Places of worship are limited to 75% of capacity if masking and social distancing can be practiced.
RiverStone Health already receives dozens of noncompliance complaints each day, Felton said, getting 176 complaints since the beginning of the month, and 1,300 complaints since March.
The county has seen 2,173 people infected in October alone, along with 15 deaths related to COVID-19.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has vividly shown that it requires all levels of government, federal, state and local, to communicate and work together to keep the people safe," Felton said.
There are 8,500 businesses in Billings, and a majority of them are following health guidelines, said John Brewer, President and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce during the press conference Thursday.
However, there are a handful of businesses continuing to disregard mandates even after being visited by the public health department, Brewer said. These violations include following curfews, social distancing protocols and masking.
"When a business accepts and even in some cases, encourages their patrons not to follow health orders, they're putting us all at risk, and the time it takes for us to continue to normal will be extended that much longer," Brewer said.
If a business is found to be noncompliant, RiverStone Health and the county attorney's office will decide on next steps. The attorney's office can impose criminal sanctions, and the the public health department can temporarily close buildings and cancel events.
Last week during an online roundtable discussion hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said that he'd like to see more investigators hired to help with enforcement, because it takes time and staffing to follow up on violations.
Bullock said the state is having ongoing conversations with other county public health departments in Montana, and has heard numerous concerns about Flathead County, which has reported more than 1,700 cases in the last month alone.
State public health teams visited various businesses in towns like Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Many businesses did well in complying with health directives, while some had minor issues and others weren't following health measures. About five establishments had previous complaints and were documented as repeat offenders, and will have enforcement actions brought against them.
Enforcement could include a temporary restraining order and other judicial action. If the businesses returns to compliance, then the state will lift these enforcement actions, Bullock said.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services launched a website Thursday allowing state residents to file compliance complaints.
The complaints will be compiled by DPHHS and sent to the appropriate public health department for review. The information will be added to an existing database tracking establishments with multiple complaints and allow for follow-up visits, Bullock said.
Bullock said the $5 million given to county health departments at the beginning of the pandemic has been exhausted, and with cases surging more personnel is needed to encourage compliance.
"We can slow the spread of this virus if we take it seriously, but we need every Montanan to take it seriously because just one person with COVID-19 in the wrong place at the wrong time can spoil a whole bunch," Bullock said.
