COVID-19 mandate enforcement money offered by state

Bullock said the state is having ongoing conversations with other county public health departments in Montana, and has heard numerous concerns about Flathead County, which has reported more than 1,700 cases in the last month alone.

State public health teams visited various businesses in towns like Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Many businesses did well in complying with health directives, while some had minor issues and others weren't following health measures. About five establishments had previous complaints and were documented as repeat offenders, and will have enforcement actions brought against them.

Enforcement could include a temporary restraining order and other judicial action. If the businesses returns to compliance, then the state will lift these enforcement actions, Bullock said.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services launched a website Thursday allowing state residents to file compliance complaints.

The complaints will be compiled by DPHHS and sent to the appropriate public health department for review. The information will be added to an existing database tracking establishments with multiple complaints and allow for follow-up visits, Bullock said.