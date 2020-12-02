COVID-19 positives, quarantines rose in Billings schools ahead of Thanksgiving

Billings Public Schools saw the highest weekly COVID-19 positive and quarantine figures in the weeks before Thanksgiving — a holiday that several administrators in Montana schools were concerned about.

Student quarantines soared, with 746 between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 and 935 between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.

Reports released by school officials show backdated snapshots of positive cases and quarantines among students and staff. The most recent version includes data through Nov. 21.

Positive cases among students also rose, with 78 in the report's most recent week and 71 in the week before.

Staff cases didn't see a similar increase, with 21 in the most recent week and 28 in the week before. New staff cases had been in the 40s and 50s earlier in the year.

It remains to be seen how the Thanksgiving holiday will affect case levels, but school administrators have been wary. Upham expressed concerns about holiday gatherings at a school board meeting earlier in November, but administrators have made no plans to close any school buildings.