COVID-19 positives, quarantines rose in Billings schools ahead of Thanksgiving

Billings Public Schools saw the highest weekly COVID-19 positive and quarantine figures in the weeks before Thanksgiving — a holiday that several administrators in Montana schools were concerned about.
Student quarantines soared, with 746 between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 and 935 between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.
Reports released by school officials show backdated snapshots of positive cases and quarantines among students and staff. The most recent version includes data through Nov. 21.
Positive cases among students also rose, with 78 in the report's most recent week and 71 in the week before.
Staff cases didn't see a similar increase, with 21 in the most recent week and 28 in the week before. New staff cases had been in the 40s and 50s earlier in the year.
It remains to be seen how the Thanksgiving holiday will affect case levels, but school administrators have been wary. Upham expressed concerns about holiday gatherings at a school board meeting earlier in November, but administrators have made no plans to close any school buildings.
Some smaller district in the area have either taken action anticipating a surge in positive cases, or made plans to cope with a surge.
- Elysian, a K-8 district on Billings West End that recently shut its building for two week because of positives and quarantines among staff, asked any students to continue learning from home until Dec. 7 if they: traveled out of state, attended large gatherings or those that included out of state visitors who were unmasked or didn't social distance, or were exposed to anyone with cold or flu symptoms.
- Huntley Project issued a letter warning that "there is a concern that the weeks after Thanksgiving could be a critical overload on school districts," and laying out a plan that, if needed, would keep younger student on campus and rotate older student with remote learning two days per week.
- Miles City moved to remote learning for high schoolers this week, and plans to continue through Dec. 11 as a "pilot," following by a K-12 switch to remote from Jan. 4-8. Some specific classes and special services will still be in-person, as will after-school activities. A letter explaining the move cites concerns about the district's contact tracing capacity following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
At the Billings school board meeting in November, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton wasn't optimistic about how wider community spread would affect schools in the coming weeks.
“I think we’re in for more trouble. There’s not any evidence that the spread of disease is slowing,” he said. “I think the rest of the year’s going to be pretty difficult.”
