COVID-19 Special Circumstance Scholarships available

COVID-19 Special Circumstance Scholarships are available from HRDC 7. The grants are open to families in the agency's 14-county service area, including Yellowstone, Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Powder River, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure and Wheatland counties.

The grants provide scholarships for families requiring in-home child care with unique or special circumstances that prevent their child from returning to school and/or child care.

To qualify, applicants must show specialized needs, including, but not limited to: compromised health of children or family members, children with developmental and/or physical disabilities, foster families needing respite, or remote learning support.

Qualifying families may apply through Dec. 31, 2020, or until funds are expended, according to a press release from HRDC 7.

The application and program details are available online at https://hrdc7.org/how-we-help/child-care/#families-requiring-in-home-care.

Information about other programs is available on the agency's website, hrdc7.org. HRDC may also be reached by emailing childcare@hrdc7.org or calling 406-247-4700.