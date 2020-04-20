COVID-19 wrecked two years of record traffic at Billings airport, delays the city's rezoning project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The outbreak of COVID-19 brought passenger traffic at the Billings airport to a near standstill, ending two years of record growth.

Kevin Ploehn, the city's director of aviation and transit, told the Billings Council on Monday night that the airport will lose roughly $4 million to $5 million in revenue if traffic volume doesn't return to last year's level by summer 2021.

"And it may take longer to get back up to that level," he told the council.

The good news, he said, is that those immediate loses will be offset by the $12.7 million the airport received last week through the federal CARES Act. Should traffic at the airport for the next few years continue to operate at levels below last year's average, federal dollars will help keep the lights on.

Billings Logan International Airport receives its revenue through landing fees paid by the airlines that fly into town and the rental car companies that operate out of the airport, and from parking fees.