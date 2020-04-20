COVID-19 wrecked two years of record traffic at Billings airport, delays the city's rezoning project

The outbreak of COVID-19 brought passenger traffic at the Billings airport to a near standstill, ending two years of record growth.
Kevin Ploehn, the city's director of aviation and transit, told the Billings Council on Monday night that the airport will lose roughly $4 million to $5 million in revenue if traffic volume doesn't return to last year's level by summer 2021.
"And it may take longer to get back up to that level," he told the council.
The good news, he said, is that those immediate loses will be offset by the $12.7 million the airport received last week through the federal CARES Act. Should traffic at the airport for the next few years continue to operate at levels below last year's average, federal dollars will help keep the lights on.
Billings Logan International Airport receives its revenue through landing fees paid by the airlines that fly into town and the rental car companies that operate out of the airport, and from parking fees.
While passenger travel has nearly stopped, the airport has seen an increase in the freight that flies through Billings. Freight traffic has increased by 25%, Ploehn said.
The airport plans to continue with its major $55 million expansion project. The empty airport will make it easier to do that work, Ploehn said. The issue is funding. The airport had planned to borrow the money for the project in the form of construction bonds. Ploehn said there's no real appetite nationally among lending institutions to fund airport projects right now.
So instead the airport will look at working with Montana banks, something that both the airports in Bozeman and Missoula have done in the past, he said.
Along with the airport, the city's busing system, Billings Metropolitan Transit, received federal dollars to help it keep operating. In all, MET received $5.3 million from the federal CARES Act, money that will help keep the city's buses operational and updated.
Ridership on the MET will continue to be free through May. The city stopped collecting fares last month to ensure its ridership could continue to get around town and to give crews time to install an automated system for collecting fares and scanning passes that require no interaction with the drivers.
Overall, ridership on the MET is down 31%, which is mostly the students who used the bus system before Billings schools and colleges closed. Still, the MET averages between 600 and 700 passengers a day, Ploehn said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the city's Re:Code project. Zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell told the council on Monday night that her committee plans to delay the public comment portion of the project for six to eight weeks.
Her hope is that by then the city will be open enough to allow people to comment in person on the project, something she feels is important given its large scope.
For the past two years, the city has been working on rewriting its zoning codes from top to bottom. Zoning codes in Billings have not had a full overhaul in over 40 years and in that time the system has grown unwieldy and no longer addresses all the needs of a modern, growing Billings, Cromwell said.
