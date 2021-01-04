COVID and homeless shelters dominate city council discussion

New cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Billings from their peak in mid-November, encouraging health officials and offering a bit of optimism as the community moves into the new year.

"Clearly we've made some good progress," Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton told the Billings City Council on Monday night.

Hospital capacity in Billings in November had nearly maxed out, with the two hospitals in town treating on average 150 COVID-19 patients a week. By the end of December, that number had dropped to an average of 60 COVID patients, Felton said.

With that, the county's COVID positivity rate has dropped significantly over the last month and a half, suggesting the virus isn't spreading as quickly through the community, Felton said. A community's positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who receive a COVID-19 test.

"Clearly we're in a better place now than we were a while ago," Felton said.