COVID and homeless shelters dominate city council discussion

New cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Billings from their peak in mid-November, encouraging health officials and offering a bit of optimism as the community moves into the new year.
"Clearly we've made some good progress," Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton told the Billings City Council on Monday night.
Hospital capacity in Billings in November had nearly maxed out, with the two hospitals in town treating on average 150 COVID-19 patients a week. By the end of December, that number had dropped to an average of 60 COVID patients, Felton said.
With that, the county's COVID positivity rate has dropped significantly over the last month and a half, suggesting the virus isn't spreading as quickly through the community, Felton said. A community's positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who receive a COVID-19 test.
"Clearly we're in a better place now than we were a while ago," Felton said.
He encouraged the community to be patient and vigilant now that it appears an end is in sight. Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health have all begun to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to front line healthcare workers and first responders.
No firm timeline is yet in place for community-wide vaccine administration. Right now the county is receiving only sporadic shipments of the vaccine, which complicates Felton's ability to create a reliable timeline for the vaccine's distribution in the community, he said.
The council also heard an update on the new low-barrier shelter set up downtown late last year. Called Off The Streets, the shelter is set up in the old Western Inn downtown and gives people a place to stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Organizers helped explain that the shelter's purpose, rather than duplicate what other services in the city offer, is to get people out of the cold for the night and then connect them with those other services.