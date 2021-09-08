COVID cases among school-age kids rising in Yellowstone County

"Essential would be instructional pieces attached to the school day," Upham said. "Non-essential would be open houses, dances, those types of situations."

Upham said right now the open houses are postponed, and not canceled. Schools are given some creative leeway in how they want to handle that, he said.

Wednesday afternoon, Burlington Elementary updated its signboard outside of school to say its open house had been canceled. Principal Lori Booke said her teachers are planning a virtual open house, in which presentations, possibly in the form of videos or slideshows, can be sent to parents.

The presentations will address some of the same key goals of an in-person open house, including giving teachers a chance to introduce themselves, share classroom expectations with parents, go over some of what kids will be learning this year and lay out the best way to contact a teacher.

Booke said that though the open house was canceled, the school did have a meet-and-greet the week before school started. At that event parents could come in and drop off supplies, meet teachers, and see who else would be in their child's class.