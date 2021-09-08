COVID cases among school-age kids rising in Yellowstone County

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases reported among Yellowstone County's school-age population went up again last week, continuing an upward trend that stretches back to late July.
Last week the county reported 180 COVID-19 cases among its school-age population, an increase from the 144 cases reported among the same population for the prior week ending Aug. 28.
The most recent numbers were included in a COVID-19 report published by RiverStone Health Tuesday.
School-age case numbers in Yellowstone County have gone up every week since the beginning of August, when for the week ending Aug. 7 a total of 39 cases were reported among the county's school-age population.
The percentage of school-age population cases among the county's total weekly cases has also been increasing for several weeks. Last week school-age population COVID-19 cases accounted for 24% of COVID-19 cases reported in Yellowstone County. The week before, school-age cases accounted for 21% of total cases in the county.
Billings Public Schools publishes updated COVID-19 cases numbers among staff and students every week. The most recent update, which coincides with the period included in the RiverStone report, shows 94 cases reported last week among students in Billings Public Schools. That's an increase from the 50 total student cases the week before. The district reported 12 cases among staff for the week ending Aug. 28 and 13 cases among staff last week.
Combined, Billings Public Schools over the last two weeks have had 144 cases among students and 25 among staff. So far there are three elementary school classrooms under quarantine in the district. Those include a first-grade class at Boulder Elementary, a fifth-grade class at Newman Elementary and a first-grade class at Washington Elementary.
Superintendent Greg Upham said those classrooms had what would be considered a cluster of cases. He said the decision to quarantine classes is being made on an individual basis. As for what quarantining a classroom means, Upham explained that it involves placing a class into a remote learning setting.
"And then we'll instruct remotely for a period of 10 days after the last exposure, just to ensure that we do not create anymore spread, or if anyone is asymptomatic and becomes ill after quarantine we've isolated the outbreak to the classroom and let the virus run its course" he said.
After the quarantine ends, students will return to in-school instruction.
"Right now, we're holding our own," Upham said, speaking generally about how the district is faring amid the increasing COVID-19 cases. "We have the staffing and the masking is obviously helping."
Increased substitute teacher pay has helped with staffing, Upham said.
At the start of this week the district administration asked schools to begin holding only essential gatherings, which is similar to what was asked of schools in the district last year.
"Essential would be instructional pieces attached to the school day," Upham said. "Non-essential would be open houses, dances, those types of situations."
Upham said right now the open houses are postponed, and not canceled. Schools are given some creative leeway in how they want to handle that, he said.
Wednesday afternoon, Burlington Elementary updated its signboard outside of school to say its open house had been canceled. Principal Lori Booke said her teachers are planning a virtual open house, in which presentations, possibly in the form of videos or slideshows, can be sent to parents.
The presentations will address some of the same key goals of an in-person open house, including giving teachers a chance to introduce themselves, share classroom expectations with parents, go over some of what kids will be learning this year and lay out the best way to contact a teacher.
Booke said that though the open house was canceled, the school did have a meet-and-greet the week before school started. At that event parents could come in and drop off supplies, meet teachers, and see who else would be in their child's class.
Booke said teachers are being encouraged to stay home if they have symptoms or aren't feeling well. Booke said a teacher was out Wednesday but that it was as a precaution and not because the teacher has COVID. So far the school has only reported one COVID-19 case, which was reported this week.
"We've started off with a good start," Booke said. "I know the parents weren't happy that we had to wear masks. The first day or two was a little rough. The kids have adjusted and they're doing well. We're just trying to keep it as normal as we possibly can. We're still going outside and playing on the equipment. We've had lunch outside on a couple of nice days."
So far this school year the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has yet to publish its regular report on COVID-19 cases in Montana schools. Those reports last year offered a breakdown of the number of cases being reported at schools in each county. Last week a link to the report on the DPHHS website went to a document that said "COMING SOON!" The document stated that DPHHS would begin reporting school-related cases in September. Jon Ebelt, a public information officer with DPHHS did not have an immediate answer Wednesday after being asked when DPHHS will be publishing its report.
Barbara Schneeman, a public information officer for RiverStone Health, said the county health department doesn't know exactly where the cases are occurring in terms of specific schools. When new cases are reported, RiverStone receives information like the person's name, age and contact information, but information like a person's school or where they work isn't something passed along to RiverStone, according to Schneeman.
The county health department doesn't have the resources right now to thoroughly investigate and contact cases at the rate they are being reported in Yellowstone County.
"We're really having to rely on people to do the right thing," Schneeman said. "Doing the right thing is if you've tested positive for COVID-19, follow isolation guidelines and recommendations and then also notify your close contacts."
COVID-19 cases among children can affect more than just the child's family, Schneeman said. She also pointed out that a COVID-19 case in a child could have other effects on a family, including creating a situation where a parent needs to be home and take time off work if a child is sick or can't be home by themselves.
"There's just multiple impacts from one child testing positive for COVID," she said.