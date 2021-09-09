COVID cases rise in youth, case investigators overwhelmed

In 18 months, 302 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Yellowstone County. That’s 13 times higher than deaths caused by influenza over a five-year period, not including the 2020 to 2021 flu year in which no cases were recorded in the state likely as a result of wide-spread masking.

In August, 15 residents died of COVID-19, the highest number since January. The first days of September brought the youngest COVID-19 death in the state. She was 20 years-old and unvaccinated.

Statewide, 1,830 people have died of COVID-19.

RiverStone Health has recorded an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations with 3,000 being administered in the last week compared to 1,000 doses in previous weeks. However, some of those are third doses for immune compromised residents which was recently recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the week ending Aug. 14 to Sept. 4, at least 884 people received a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Yellowstone County, although it's not clear how many did so because they had weakened immune systems. No proof of condition or immune suppressing medications is required to receive the third dose. Last week, about 298 third doses were administered, but the number could be undercounted due to delays in vaccine reporting.