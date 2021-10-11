COVID in MT continues to surge, reaching 12,593 active cases

The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell as the state reported 1,315 new cases on Friday, with the highest number of new cases showing up in Yellowstone, Missoula, Flathead, Cascade and Gallatin counties.

From Monday to Friday last week, 57 people died of COVID-19 related illnesses. The state has reported no new deaths since Friday when the tally of total deaths reached 2,079 people.

The unchanged statewide total is due to the federal holiday.

In Billings, RiverStone Health reported the deaths of six Yellowstone County residents over the weekend due to COVID-19 related illness.

Those six deaths bring the county’s pandemic toll to 12 deaths since the start of October and 346 deaths since Yellowstone County's first COVID-related death in April 2020.

On Monday, Yellowstone County saw its COVID-19 case total increase by 205, Missoula County by 178, Flathead County by 177, Cascade County by 139 and Gallatin County by 110.