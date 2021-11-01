4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID

COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in Montana in 2020 following heart disease and cancer and just ahead of chronic lower respiratory disease. So far, data collected during 2021 signifies that COVID-19 will remain the third leading cause of death this year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

In the first nine months of 2021, at least 842 Montanans died from COVID-19 related illness. In the last seven days, 107 deaths were added, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,366.

Over the weekend, four more Yellowstone County residents died from COVID-19. Two were vaccinated and two were unvaccinated. All had underlying conditions.

Despite a decline of COVID hospitalizations, COVID positive inpatients remain high with 395 active hospitalizations across the state. On Sunday, Oct. 31, 82% of intensive care beds were in use with 115 beds being utilized by COVID patients. Over the last week, Montana has averaged 116.7 COVID patients hospitalized in ICUs every day.