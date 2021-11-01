4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID

COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in Montana in 2020 following heart disease and cancer and just ahead of chronic lower respiratory disease. So far, data collected during 2021 signifies that COVID-19 will remain the third leading cause of death this year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
In the first nine months of 2021, at least 842 Montanans died from COVID-19 related illness. In the last seven days, 107 deaths were added, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,366.
Over the weekend, four more Yellowstone County residents died from COVID-19. Two were vaccinated and two were unvaccinated. All had underlying conditions.
Despite a decline of COVID hospitalizations, COVID positive inpatients remain high with 395 active hospitalizations across the state. On Sunday, Oct. 31, 82% of intensive care beds were in use with 115 beds being utilized by COVID patients. Over the last week, Montana has averaged 116.7 COVID patients hospitalized in ICUs every day.
From April 1 to Oct. 22, at least 3,742 people were hospitalized for COVID in Montana with 2,103 of those occurring between Aug. 28 and Oct. 22, according to state data. In that two month period, at least 354 Montanans died of COVID related illness.
On Monday, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings was caring for 55 COVID positive patients with 14 requiring ICU level care. Of those, all 14 were intubated.
Drive-through testing that was opened at St. Vincent Healthcare three weeks ago, is now averaging 130 tests per day, according to St. V’s Communication Program Manager Mike Paquette.
Billings Clinic cared for 61 COVID inpatients on Monday, 49 of whom were unvaccinated. Twenty-eight COVID patients required ICU level care and 13 were on ventilators.
From April to October, 84% of hospitalizations in the state and 76% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infections.
Of those hospitalized in the same time period, 57 were patients under 18 years old, 611 were 18 to 44 years old and 1,310 were 45 to 64 years old. The remaining 1,764 COVID inpatients were older than 65.
Since last Monday, 4,995 new cases were added, bringing active cases to 9,528.
Golden Valley County had the most cases per 100,000 people on Monday with 316 cases. Following were Phillips and Musselshell counties with 135 and 113 cases per 100,000 people respectively, according to data from Mayo Clinic.
Cascade County led the state on Monday in average daily deaths with about 2.7 COVID related deaths occurring every day. Yellowstone County followed with an average of 1.4 deaths a day. Statewide, Montana is averaging about 14.1 COVID related deaths every day.
The median age of COVID-19 related death was 78, according to a DPHHS report.
In Montana, the mortality rate among American Indians and Alaska Natives was four-times higher than white residents. That’s 108% higher than American Indians and Alaska Natives in the U.S.
In Glacier County, where a large portion of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation is located, 51.3% of residents report being diagnosed with a condition that could result in more severe COVID-19 illness, the highest in the state, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The most common underlying conditions in the county are obesity followed by diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Roosevelt and Big Horn counties follow with 50% of the residents reporting an underlying condition, the most common of which is obesity, diabetes, COPD and heart disease. The Fort Peck and Crow reservations are located in Roosevelt County and Big Horn County respectively.
At least 69% of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana occurred in people with at least one underlying condition and 42% of deaths are in those with underlying circulator diseases such as hypertensive diseases, heart disease or heart failure.
Obesity, one of the most common underlying condition in the state, is linked to depressed immune function and may triple the risk of hospitalization due to a COVID infection. Decreased lung capacity also makes ventilation more difficult.
From the beginning of the pandemic to Nov. 2020, the CDC estimated that 30% of hospitalization were attributed to obesity.
As for those with diabetes, they aren’t more prone to COVID, but once infected the disease is much more severe and seems to progress quicker with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“In people with diabetes there is more inflammation in the body. And so, with COVID, that inflammatory state gets worse much more quickly,” according to Mayo Clinic.
People with diabetes are more prone to circulation problems, so blood flow, because of clotting problems, could be exaggerated by COVID.
Vaccination is the best protection against serious illness and is recommended by public health for all eligible Montanans.
From Aug. 28, 2021 to Oct. 22, the number of cases among unvaccinated people was 4.7 times higher than the number of cases among vaccinated individuals, according to state data.
The number of hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 4.6 and 3.1 times higher, respectively, compared to vaccinated individuals.
Since last Monday, 32,774 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 55% of the eligible population if fully immunized. The increase in doses is partially driven by third doses of the COVID vaccine being administered to eligible populations.
RiverStone Health will hold free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main RiverStone Health campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building on Nov. 4, Dec. 9 and Dec. 30.
First, second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as well as J&J vaccines.