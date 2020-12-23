COVID vaccine arrives in Crow country

"We still have to provide the care," Crowe said.

Much of care has come through things like phone calls and telemedicine, he said. The hospital has 15 beds reserved for what it calls pre-ICU care, which is where many of the COVID-19 cases end up.

As many as 10 of those beds have been used for COVID-19 patients at one time. On Wednesday morning the hospital had just four COVID-19 patients in those beds, Crowe said.

"As a small little critical access hospital we've done fairly well," he said.

Next week, the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency will receive its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses, 975 in total. Unlike the Moderna vaccines, which just needs a normal freezer for storage, the Pfizer shots require a special freezer to be stored in ultracold temperatures.

The Crow Agency hospital got its specialized freezer late last week and is now ready for the arrival of the Pfizer vaccines. Following hospital staff and first responders, the vaccine will then be administered to the senior population on the reservation.

Officials in Crow are eager to get the word out that the vaccine is now available and they're hopeful tribal members will show up to get vaccinated.