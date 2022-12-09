 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID vaccine clinic in Red Lodge December 12

Carbon County Public Health is offering a COVID booster next Monday, Dec. 12th

Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) is joining with the Carbon County Public Health Department to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, December 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Public Services Building located at 10 South Oakes Avenue in Red Lodge. The clinic will be providing the Moderna Bivalent COVID Booster.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine is asked to make an appointment by calling Carbon County Public Health at (406) 446-9941. Participants in the clinic are asked to bring their vaccine cards and insurance information with them to their appointments.

