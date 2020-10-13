Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center recently announced the 13th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2020 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from 12 districts.

The 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame from District 7, which includes Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Yellowstone counties are:

Living Award: Peter E. “Pete” Olsen, of Molt.

Legacy Award: Walter F. “Walt” Linderman, of Belfry.

Biographies of past inductees are available online the MCHF & WHC’s website, montanacowboyfame.org. This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon, according to a press release from the MCHF.

