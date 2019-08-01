RED LODGE — The Red Lodge Carnegie Library recently announced details about the program in its weekly Lunch and Learn public-speaker series, which takes place on the third Tuesday of each month.
On Aug. 19, the community is invited to the library for “Locavore News” with Courtney Cowgill, educator, journalist, and farmer, who will share what she’s learned after 20 years working in media and 10 years of farming — when it comes to feeding themselves with either food or information, people will support something they can trust. In an era of fake news and fake food, trust is waning. Local news and local food offer some important lessons on what to do about it, program organizers said in a press release.
The Lunch and Learn events begin at noon with lunch for $5. Programs start at 12:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
For more information or to RSVP for lunch (by Aug. 17), call the library at 446-1905, or email hopeshomemade@gmail.com.