CPR Saturday to honor former Billings Clinic training center coordinator Kristi Deckard

"I just don't care about all that. This makes my heart happy," Kristi said in 2016.

At Billings Clinic, she led one of the largest American Heart Association training centers in the nation. Billings Clinic Community Training Center CPR instructor Sandy Pearson knew Kristi for about 10 years and witnessed her continuously improve the center. About 300 instructors train about 30,000 students in the center each year, Pearson said.

Over the years, Kristi worked to make Billings a Heart Safe Community, which improves a city’s system as a whole to protect residents against heart disease and sudden cardiac arrest. She advocated to the Billings City Council and the Yellowstone County Commissioners to place defibrillators in all public places, which is an ongoing effort.

Sherri Zimmerman is now taking the lead as the training center coordinator.

Since it was founded, CPR Saturday has trained about 3,500 people in infant, child and adult CPR. Between 75 to 80% of all sudden cardiac arrests happen at home, and being trained to perform CPR can mean the difference between life or death.

Enna is currently CPR certified and volunteers for the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Her mother left a lasting impression on her, she said.