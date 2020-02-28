CPR Saturday to honor former Billings Clinic training center coordinator Kristi Deckard

Enna Deckard remembers her mother, Kristi "Keiki" Deckard, rescuing a drowning boy while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico in 2014.
She pulled him from the swimming pool and performed CPR on him for about 10 minutes. Soon, an ambulance arrived and he survived, Enna said.
The memory is a great example of who Kristi was before she died of cancer in February 2019, and a stark reminder of the importance of CPR training.
“She loved helping people,” said Enna, 17. “She was always trying to do something for somebody.”
Kristi was the Billings Clinic Community Training Center coordinator who chaired CPR Saturday for more than 10 years. CPR Saturday was created around 2002 by different organizations to offer free CPR training classes to the public, and is set for the Billings Clinic Mary Alice Fortin Health Conference Center on Saturday.
Classes will be offered throughout the day beginning at 8 a.m. with the last class starting at noon. Certification courses will take place at 8 a.m. and noon for a $50 fee. CPR Saturday will also hold Stop the Bleed training, which teaches participants bleeding control techniques with their hands, dressings and tourniquets.
Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, American Medical Response and 373 Consulting will be hosting the event. A memorial for Kristi will also be present.
Kristi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2004. She was cancer-free for about 11 years until the cancer spread from her lymph nodes, tongue, liver and lungs in 2019. But while she was sick, she continued to work at the Clinic, said Jason Mahoney, CPR Saturday planning committee chair, instructor and long-time friend of Kristi's.
She even had a blanket and pillow in her office when she needed to rest. She was 42 when she died.
“She just had that drive to do more, to help and to be involved,” Mahoney said. “Even cancer wasn’t stopping her from that.”
Working in healthcare was her passion, Mahoney said. Kristi worked as a volunteer EMT and firefighter for 15 years with the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department and received her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.
The Deckard family also visited the Montana Rescue Mission Women and Children's Shelter every Christmas to serve food. Enna said it was a tradition that Kristi wanted her to continue.
The Billings Gazette previously reported that Kristi loved volunteering as she loaded up plates with food during a St. Vincent de Paul turkey dinner. She said she didn't worry too much about Christmas gifts.
"I just don't care about all that. This makes my heart happy," Kristi said in 2016.
At Billings Clinic, she led one of the largest American Heart Association training centers in the nation. Billings Clinic Community Training Center CPR instructor Sandy Pearson knew Kristi for about 10 years and witnessed her continuously improve the center. About 300 instructors train about 30,000 students in the center each year, Pearson said.
Over the years, Kristi worked to make Billings a Heart Safe Community, which improves a city’s system as a whole to protect residents against heart disease and sudden cardiac arrest. She advocated to the Billings City Council and the Yellowstone County Commissioners to place defibrillators in all public places, which is an ongoing effort.
Sherri Zimmerman is now taking the lead as the training center coordinator.
Since it was founded, CPR Saturday has trained about 3,500 people in infant, child and adult CPR. Between 75 to 80% of all sudden cardiac arrests happen at home, and being trained to perform CPR can mean the difference between life or death.
Enna is currently CPR certified and volunteers for the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Her mother left a lasting impression on her, she said.
"I love her and I know she loves me," Enna said. "I know she's looking down and wants the best for me."
The public may register for classes and view the schedule at www. billingsclinic.com/classes and click on CPR Saturday or call 406-255-8440. Walk-ins are welcome if open seats are available.