 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash at Lewis and 3rd Street West in Billings sends one to hospital
editor's pick alert

Crash at Lewis and 3rd Street West in Billings sends one to hospital

A crash shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon ended with a car in a residential front yard and one person sent to the hospital.

A light green Toyota minivan heading north on Third Street West apparently ran a stop sign and collided with the front driver's side of a white Honda Accord that was westbound on Lewis Avenue, according to Clint Anglin of the Billings Police Department, who responded to the accident.

The Accord was sent through the fence of a Lewis Avenue home and came to a rest next to the house on the far end of the yard. The driver and a passenger in that car were treated for minor injuries on scene, and the house did not appear to sustain any damage.

The minivan came to a rest in the street, and its driver was transported to the hospital "as a precaution," according to Anglin.

Wild turkeys have become a common sight during morning and evening commutes to and from downtown Billings. The turkeys often roam the area of Montana State University Billings and the neighborhoods beneath the Rims.
1
0
1
1
3

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News