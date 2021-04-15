Crash at Lewis and 3rd Street West in Billings sends one to hospital

A crash shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon ended with a car in a residential front yard and one person sent to the hospital.

A light green Toyota minivan heading north on Third Street West apparently ran a stop sign and collided with the front driver's side of a white Honda Accord that was westbound on Lewis Avenue, according to Clint Anglin of the Billings Police Department, who responded to the accident.

The Accord was sent through the fence of a Lewis Avenue home and came to a rest next to the house on the far end of the yard. The driver and a passenger in that car were treated for minor injuries on scene, and the house did not appear to sustain any damage.

The minivan came to a rest in the street, and its driver was transported to the hospital "as a precaution," according to Anglin.

