Crash blocks Zimmerman Trail roundabout, fleeing suspect caught by law enforcement
Crash

A Nissan blocks the roundabout at Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3 on Tuesday.

 PAUL HAMBY, Billings Gazette

A portion of the roundabout at Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail was shut down Tuesday after a Nissan car crashed at about 3 p.m. 

A law enforcement official confirmed that a person who ran from the scene was caught in a nearby neighborhood after running away.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is involved and investigating the incident.

As of 3:30 p.m at least one person was in custody. 

The crash and law enforcement response backed up traffic past Zimmerman Park.

The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded.

This story will be updated.

