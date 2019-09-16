U.S. Highway 212 south of Laurel is closed after a two-car crash on the new highway near the intersection with White Horse North Road.
Traffic is being routed around on the old highway between Laurel and Joliet.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. in a section of the highway that is only two lanes wide.
Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate the injured people from the cars.
According to Montana Highway Patrol trooper Barry Mitchell, three people were taken to the hospital. The driver of one car was taken by HELP Flight, and their passenger and the driver of the second car were taken to an area hospital by separate American Medical Response ambulances.
Montana Highway Patrol, Laurel Fire Department, Joliet Fire Department, HELP Flight and AMR responded to the scene.