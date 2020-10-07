Crash in Shiloh area puts three in the hospital

Two vehicles collided in the Shiloh area Wednesday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital and closing off a portion of King Avenue West for more than an hour.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Severson said a driver with two passengers in a KIA hatchback was traveling north on 64th Street West and failed to yield to a stop sign at King Avenue West. The KIA struck a Dodge Ram hauling a trailer while traveling east.

The impact sent the KIA into a ditch on the south side of King Avenue West, while the truck went to the north side several yards away from the intersection. Severson said two people inside the KIA had to be taken to the hospital, and one passenger in the Dodge also had to be transported for treatment. He said all of the injuries were minor.

Debris from both vehicles littered the road, and rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to pry the driver's side door from the KIA to pull out its three passengers. All three were wearing seat belts.

Trooper Severson said the investigation is still ongoing, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, which occurred around 5 p.m. Along with MHP, the Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response and deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

