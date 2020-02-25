Crash leaves moped rider trapped under garbage truck

Broadwater Avenue was partially shut down Tuesday morning after a collision between a city garbage truck and a moped left a man trapped beneath the truck.

The 64-year-old man who had been riding the moped did not appear to have been run over by the truck's tires, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Scott Conrad.

The man hit a hydraulic fluid tank on the side of the garbage truck and then became stuck between the tank, his moped, the undercarriage of the truck and the mud flap behind the front right tire.

The crash happened partially on the sidewalk in front of Data Imaging Systems Technologies at 230 Broadwater Ave.

The garbage truck driver told police he had signaled to turn right into a property to reach a dumpster, Conrad said. He also told police he had to take a wide approach to the turn in order to reach the dumpster.

"Our belief is that the 64-year-old male on the moped is eastbound in this outside lane, but he wasn't paying attention to the garbage truck," Conrad said.

Responders were able to work the man out from beneath the truck. He was placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance afterward.