Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Highway 3

First responders work the scene after a motorcycle and vehicle collided east of the airport on Highway 3 on Friday.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash on Airport Road, according to Billings police.

The motorcyclist was parked alongside Airport Road east of the roundabout when he attempted to merge back into the eastbound traffic, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Shane Winden.

The 77-year-old motorcyclist failed to yield and was struck by an eastbound Ford Escape, Winden said.

The man was awake and breathing before being transported, Winden said. He was riding a three-wheel motorcycle. 

The driver of the Ford attempted to brake but still clipped the motorcyclist, Winden said.

