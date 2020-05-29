Crash near Columbus kills 1; sends driver, infant to hospital

A rollover crash near Columbus killed a woman and sent a man and an infant to the hospital Friday.
A black GMC driven by a 21-year-old man eastbound on Interstate 90 left the roadway near mile marker 403 around 12:45 p.m. Friday, rolling and crashing into a median, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative. The crash occurred about five miles west of the Columbus exit in Stillwater County.
The driver, a 20-year-old passenger and an infant were all ejected. All three were taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the narrative.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
