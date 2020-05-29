You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crash near Columbus kills 1; sends driver, infant to hospital

Crash near Columbus kills 1; sends driver, infant to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

A rollover crash near Columbus killed a woman and sent a man and an infant to the hospital Friday.

A black GMC driven by a 21-year-old man eastbound on Interstate 90 left the roadway near mile marker 403 around 12:45 p.m. Friday, rolling and crashing into a median, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative. The crash occurred about five miles west of the Columbus exit in Stillwater County.

The driver, a 20-year-old passenger and an infant were all ejected. All three were taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the narrative.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

1
0
0
12
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News