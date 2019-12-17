A head-on collision involving two cars injured four people, including a small child, and closed off traffic Tuesday night to portions of North 27th Street north of the intersection with Rimrock Road, according to the Billings Police Department.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on North 27th Street between Rimrock Road and the roundabout at East Airport Road, said BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz.
A white Chrysler, driven by an adult man, was northbound on North 27th Street when it crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a silver Toyota.
The Toyota had an adult man and woman and a "small child" inside, according to Krivitz. Krivitz did not have the exact age of the child, or the ages of any of the three adults.
The Billings Fire Department extracted "multiple" people in the crash using the Jaws of Life. Krivitz didn't know the details of who all were extracted, but thanked both the BFD and American Medical Response for the quick action in extracting and caring for the victims.
You have free articles remaining.
Krivitz said the child and all three people appeared to have serious injuries, and while the crash had no fatalities the Fatal Crash Team was on scene to investigate the wreck.
Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash on the part of the Chrysler, Krivitz said. It was too early in the investigation to say if drugs or alcohol were suspected.
North 27th Street closed between the roundabout at East Airport Road and the Rimrock Road as of 9:30 p.m., and would likely be closed for 3 to 4 hours while the crash team investigates, he said.
The Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response and BPD responded to the crash.