Crashed paraglider rescued from Crow Mountain near Red Lodge

An injured paraglider was rescued with life-threatening injuries following a search and rescue operation to airlift him from the slopes of Crow Mountain in the East Rosebud drainage of the Beartooth Mountains Monday.

The paraglider and his partner launched from the 9700 feet summit using “speed wings” when the man crashed in a rocky chute about 500 feet below the summit, Red Lodge Search and rescue said in a statement posted to social media Tuesday.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries but was able to call for help using his cell phone before the battery died. Red Lodge Search and Rescue located the man with the help of his friend who had launched first and landed safely in the East Rosebud valley.

Crew and rescue gear were lifted by helicopter to the plateau near the summit after search and rescue obtained authorization to land the bird from the Beartooth Ranger District, which “approved the landing of helicopters in the wilderness in order to execute this ‘life or limb’ rescue,” the statement said.

The airlift shaved precious time from the operation but still required crews to hike in over 10 miles to the injured man, RLSAR said. The man was assessed, treated and stabilized for an air transport of the mountain, while crews also prepared for a possible rope rescue back up to the plateau and off the mountain. But a Montana Army National Guard Helicopter was able to retrieve the man using a “short haul” helicopter rescue from the chute to the plateau.

“Based on the extent and nature of the injuries, time was of the essence in this situation. Because we had great partners and responders, everything came together just like it needed to for this person, “ said Brad Hauge, Red Lodge Fire Rescue paramedic and medical lead on the rescue team, “ We hope he has a speedy recovery.”

A medical helicopter then took the man to the hospital. Information on his current condition was not immediately available.