Crews battle new blaze near Big Ice Cave in Pryor Mountains

A new fire in the Pryor Mountains sparked up around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and has now grown to 500 acres.

Named the Crooked Creek Fire, the blaze is burning near Big Ice Cave on Big Pryor Mountain, south of the town Pryor and just north of the Wyoming state line.

The Crooked Creek Fire is in the same vicinity as the Buffalo Pasture Fire, which is burning to the east of the Pryor Mountains near Bighorn Canyon on the Crow Indian Reservation. The Buffalo Pasture Fire, which sparked Tuesday morning, had burned 245 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.

Information on both fires will be updated throughout the day.

