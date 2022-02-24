Crews bring Lockwood house fire under control

A structure fire destroyed a Lockwood home early Thursday morning, prompting a response from Lockwood and Billings firefighters.
Working in frigid temperatures, crews managed to bring the fire under control in less than a half hour, but flames and smoke caused extensive damage to the single-story house on the 3300 block of Lark Avenue. Two people were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
“We believe that it started in the oven,” said Capt. Maury Martin with Lockwood Fire District #8.
Lockwood engines responded to the fire just after 1 a.m., Martin told the Gazette, with assistance from Billings Fire Department firefighters. By 1:30, they had the fire under control. Along with Lockwood and BFD crews, American Medical Response personnel were also at the scene. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.