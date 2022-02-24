Crews bring Lockwood house fire under control

A structure fire destroyed a Lockwood home early Thursday morning, prompting a response from Lockwood and Billings firefighters.

Working in frigid temperatures, crews managed to bring the fire under control in less than a half hour, but flames and smoke caused extensive damage to the single-story house on the 3300 block of Lark Avenue. Two people were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

“We believe that it started in the oven,” said Capt. Maury Martin with Lockwood Fire District #8.

Lockwood engines responded to the fire just after 1 a.m., Martin told the Gazette, with assistance from Billings Fire Department firefighters. By 1:30, they had the fire under control. Along with Lockwood and BFD crews, American Medical Response personnel were also at the scene. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.