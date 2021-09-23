Crews continue road work on Billings South Side while some neighbors bristle at the dust

One of the hottest and driest summers in Billings has not only impacted lawns and gardens, but it has also kicked up a lot of dust.

Frank Fuhrmann lives a block from Hallowell Lane on Billings' South Side, on property that's cornered by two dirt roads. The lot next to his property has been the staging area all summer for KLE Construction, the crew replacing the city's water main that runs the length of Hallowell and then reconstructing the road itself.

For Fuhrmann and some of his neighbors, the dust has felt inescapable.

"If they would have started the watering the day they moved in there wouldn't have been any problem," Fuhrmann said.

All summer trucks and other equipment have rumbled by Fuhrmann's property, passing sometimes as often as 150 times, according to his count. Early on, the trucks were driving by at a pretty fast clip, which kicked up that much more dust, Fuhrmann said.

Dust coats everything and it's hard to clean up because it's always present, he said.

"Who's going to reimburse me for the cleanup?" he asked.