Crews continue road work on Billings South Side while some neighbors bristle at the dust

One of the hottest and driest summers in Billings has not only impacted lawns and gardens, but it has also kicked up a lot of dust.
Frank Fuhrmann lives a block from Hallowell Lane on Billings' South Side, on property that's cornered by two dirt roads. The lot next to his property has been the staging area all summer for KLE Construction, the crew replacing the city's water main that runs the length of Hallowell and then reconstructing the road itself.
For Fuhrmann and some of his neighbors, the dust has felt inescapable.
"If they would have started the watering the day they moved in there wouldn't have been any problem," Fuhrmann said.
All summer trucks and other equipment have rumbled by Fuhrmann's property, passing sometimes as often as 150 times, according to his count. Early on, the trucks were driving by at a pretty fast clip, which kicked up that much more dust, Fuhrmann said.
Dust coats everything and it's hard to clean up because it's always present, he said.
"Who's going to reimburse me for the cleanup?" he asked.
For city staff, managing large road construction projects while working to alleviate the concerns of neighbors is how summers are spent. Staff readily acknowledge that road projects can be disruptive and frustrating for those who live or work in the construction zones.
"We know how long summer is when you've got construction in your backyard," said Debi Meling, Billings Public Works director. "It's very disruptive and it's dirty and it's hard to live through."
Past summers the city has closed or restricted traffic on arterial roads like Grand Avenue and Central Avenue while crews widened the street or built roundabouts, disrupting access to businesses and neighborhoods.
Each time, city officials met with businesses and property owners beforehand to make sure their concerns would be heard and where possible addressed. Fuhrmann said he's been in regular contact with a number of city officials all summer but he said it's done him no good.
"It's like talking to a door," he said.
Staff at the city have tried to be understanding but explained that there's only so much they can do.
Construction crews sprayed magnesium chloride on the dirt roads around Fuhrmann's property and regularly watered the staging area. Magnesium chloride is a type of dust suppressor commonly used or dirt and gravel roads.
Within the construction area itself, crews have watered the road twice a day every day all summer, said Tyler Westrope, the city's project manager for the Hallowell Lane job.
"I feel like the contractor is doing a reasonable job," he said of KLE.
In fact, at one point, they were watering the dirt and gravel so much, some neighbors started to complain about mud.
When neighbors complained about the speed of the trucks and construction equipment, Westrope asked KLE to slow its drivers down, which they did, he said.
Work on Hallowell will continue for another month or so. It's one of a number of road projects the city has tackled on the South Side. In the last few years, the city has reconstructed Calhoun Lane and done work on King Avenue East.
"We are not without sympathy," Meling said. But, she added, "we have done everything we can."