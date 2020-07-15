Crews finish West Laurel Interchange

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews have finished construction of the West Laurel Interchange project, which has been in the works since 2017.

The interchange was announced to be fully open and operational on Tuesday, but has been open to traffic since June. Crews are finishing up a list of items to address, according to Mark Rohweder, public information officer for the project.

The Montana Department of Transportation project improved the outdated West Laurel Interchange, a total of 1.9 miles of Interstate 90 that needed to be rebuilt to current-day standards. Two bridges over Montana Rail Link rail lines and Railroad Street were revamped, along with the four interchange ramps along 19th Avenue West between I-90 and Old Highway 10.

Both bridges have wider shoulders and 12-foot passing and driving lanes. Crews eased the sharp curves on the bridges as well. The project cost about $32 million to complete.

The project's goal was to reduce the number of crashes in the area.

About 76% of crashes on the Laurel Interchange were impacts with fixed objects, like barriers and guardrails, with the eastbound lane being the most dangerous, according to MDT crash data from 2012 to 2017.

"It was an area that MDT identified as high priority due to the number of crashes that were occurring on and before and after those bridges," Rohweder.

