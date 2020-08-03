Crews on Falling Star fire working to prepare ahead of possible thunderstorms

Firefighting crews on the Falling Star wildfire north of Park City continued to work Monday morning at improving containment lines and mopping up hot spots ahead of winds and thunderstorms that forecasts show could hit the fire area in the evening, according to Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.
The latest estimates put the fire at between 1,200 and 2,000 acres, and the fire is human-caused, according to Stillwater County DES.
The fire was "behind containment lines" Monday morning.
Stillwater County falls within a large area for which the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a hazardous weather outlook due to the possibility of isolated, severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.
The storms could bring up to quarter-sized hail and winds between 60 and 80 mph. The hazardous weather outlook generally encompasses an area from Rosebud County to Sheridan, Wyoming and westward, according to the weather service. The area for the weather outlook includes portions of central Montana, south-central Montana, southeast Montana and north-central Wyoming.
More than 100 firefighters are working the fire, which began burning Sunday shortly before 1 p.m. north of Benedict road in the Benedict Gulch area.
The fire has burned both grass and timber in a subdivision and at one point Sunday threatened more than 100 structures. The fire is adjacent a second subdivison.
A Sunday evening update from DES stated that forward progress of the fire had been stopped and evacuations had been lifted. No structures had been lost but some had been damaged, according to the Sunday evening update.
Crews had planned on working through the night to continue building additional containment lines around structures, and both airplanes and helicopters were expected to join the firefighting effort Monday. The emphasis on protecting structures remained a focus Monday morning.
Stillwater County DES asks that only residents travel on Benedict Gulch and Valley Creek Road and that people be aware of fire equipment on roadways. "There will be smoke and flames visible but it is behind containment lines and there are over 100 firefighters on-scene who are working the fire," according to the DES update.
The Falling Star fire comes exactly a week after another human-caused fire in Stillwater County burned near a subdivision. That fire was stopped at about 6.5 acres, and thought at the time to have been started by exploding targets.
The fire burned north of the rest stop between Park City and Columbus in an area known as Pinecrest.
In the aftermath of that fire, which got within 20 yards of a home and drew resources from six different firefighting agencies, Nick Jacobs, the assistant fire chief for Columbus Fire and Rescue, had asked for the public's help in avoiding preventable fires as conditions in his county worsened.
"People need to be really careful," Jacobs said at the time, adding that the conditions in his county are "very dry."
"People need to be cognizant of what they're doing in the outdoors," he added. "Be smart."
