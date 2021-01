Billings firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home park in the 300 block of South Billings Boulevard on Thursday.

Crews from the Billings Fire Department are working to contain a fire in two neighboring trailer homes.

A cause for the fire has not been reported yet.

There was no information on damage or injuries available immediately.

This story will be updated.

