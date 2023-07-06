Cleanup crews continued expanding asphalt collection efforts Wednesday following the June 24 collapse of a railroad bridge that dropped 10 rail cars into the Yellowstone River near Reed Point.

Additional crews were also added onsite to help with the cleanup, the EPA said in a press release.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 23,000 pounds of asphalt material had been recovered. Cleanup efforts continue to focus on areas with the highest concentrations of asphalt material, EPA said.

“Cleanup teams have been focused on the first four river miles downstream of the site. The assessment area extends 240 river miles downstream with the goal to cleanup as much asphalt material as retrievable, while limiting the impact to the ecosystem,” the press release stated.

Nine of the 10 cars in the river were carrying molten sulfur or liquid asphalt. The 10th car was carrying scrap metal. Tanker cars are capable of carrying 30,000 of material.

An initial rapid assessment of observed asphalt material began on June 25, the day after the derailment. In rapid assessments, teams observed asphalt material 110 miles downstream. The teams continue with detailed assessment and are flagging locations of recoverable asphalt. These assessment teams have completed reviewing and tagging locations needing cleanup 16 miles downstream and are continuing to target the cleanup efforts on the most impacted areas as they move downstream. An information dashboard, highlighting daily cleanup efforts and cumulative product recovered, has been created and can be found via the link to the EPA website referenced below.

Environmental crews continue to look for impacted wildlife daily. On Wednesday, an additional dead garter snake was found, bringing the total confirmed impacted wildlife to three.

Montana Rail Link continues to make efforts to serve customers and limit impacts to the supply chain as much as possible. MRL train crews are assisting in the movement of trains from Laurel to Great Falls and Great Falls to Shelby in order to aid in traffic re-routing and supply chain continuity. Bridge construction activity and preparation is ongoing. While there is no timeline currently available regarding completion of bridge construction, work efforts will continue with the goal of returning to normal operations as soon as possible, while keeping the safety of MRL employees, responders, and community members as the top priority.

Unified Command, which includes officials from Stillwater County, the state and the federal government, continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email rpderailment@mtrail.com. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites: