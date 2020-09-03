Crews respond to 2 house fires in 1 night; 1 guts Billings' West End home

A fire gutted a Billings West End home Thursday evening.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and Billings firefighters responded to the Norwood Lane blaze.
A portion of Norwood was blocked off while crews fought the fire. By 7:15 p.m. the fire was contained, and crews planned to stay to monitor hotspots in the exposed attic and the crumbled garage.
No one was injured in the fire, Battalion Chief Ed Regele said; a woman, her two daughters and a house cat made it out of the home safely.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
At around the same time that the Norwood Lane fire drew Billings fire engines, American Medical Response and the Billings Police Department, crews responded to a second house fire just over three miles east on Yellowstone Avenue.
Billings Fire Battalion Commander Jason Lyon said a home on 1800 block of Yellowstone Avenue near 18th Street West suffered moderate fire damage and extensive smoke damage, the cause of which is still under investigation.
According to Lyon, the resident of the home was away from the property when the alarm system alerted him to the smoke. He managed to get his two dogs out of the house before crews arrived, which included three Billings fire engines and two brush trucks.
Lyon said the fire was under control within 30 minutes of crews arriving. As of 7:30 p.m., a portion of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the home was closed off.
No injuries were reported due to the fire. Because the two structure fires occurred almost simultaneously, Lyon said it was unknown when an investigation could be completed.
All of Yellowstone Avenue should be open by 8:30 p.m., Lyon said.
The two house fires reported Thursday marked the third in less than a week in Billings. On Sunday, a fire at a home on Lewis Avenue caused an estimated $200,000 in damage. Across the eastern part of the state, fire crews are still working to contain an eruption of wildfires that began Wednesday.
Photos: Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows in second day
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.