Crews respond to 2 house fires in 1 night; 1 guts Billings' West End home

A fire gutted a Billings West End home Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and Billings firefighters responded to the Norwood Lane blaze.

A portion of Norwood was blocked off while crews fought the fire. By 7:15 p.m. the fire was contained, and crews planned to stay to monitor hotspots in the exposed attic and the crumbled garage.

No one was injured in the fire, Battalion Chief Ed Regele said; a woman, her two daughters and a house cat made it out of the home safely.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

At around the same time that the Norwood Lane fire drew Billings fire engines, American Medical Response and the Billings Police Department, crews responded to a second house fire just over three miles east on Yellowstone Avenue.

Billings Fire Battalion Commander Jason Lyon said a home on 1800 block of Yellowstone Avenue near 18th Street West suffered moderate fire damage and extensive smoke damage, the cause of which is still under investigation.